White Sox look to Garrett Crochet to break losing skein

TORONTO — Garrett Crochet will be asked to keep his recent hot streak going Tuesday for the White Sox, who are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on their current road trip.

Crochet hadn’t allowed a run in 13 innings and held the Guardians and Nationals without a run over 11 innings in his last two starts, and he opened his start against Toronto with four perfect innings, snapping career long streak of 16 innings recorded as a reliever in 2021.

Crochet’s 70 strikeouts, which ranked second in the American League, are the most by a Sox pitcher over his first 10 career starts.

Robert Jr., Ramos updates

Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor strain) is ready to play five innings in center field Wednesday at the Sox’ complex in Arizona, and after an off day Thursday will play there this weekend before starting a minor league rehab assignment next week.

The rough plan for Robert is to play a week’s worth of games at Triple-A Charlotte.

“We look forward to sending him out on a rehab and then it becomes day-to-day, see what happens,” Grifol said. “But he’s feeling pretty good.”

Third baseman Bryan Ramos Jr. started his rehab assignment at Charlotte Tuesday. He can come off the 10-day IL Saturday.

Benintendi sits

A day after saying struggling left fielder Andrew Benintendi was a “pillar in the lineup,” Grifol started utility man Zach Remillard in left against lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

“[Benintendi] just had a day off [Sunday against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon] so I’m not going to sit here and tell you he had a day off,” Grifol said. “I’m playing Remillard because I think it’s a better matchup against Kikuchi. It gives Beni some time to get some extra work in with [hitting coach] Marcus [Thames] and see if he can get going. I’m not going to feed you any BS.”

Benintendi, in the second year of a franchise record five-year, $75 million contract, was batting .190/.218/.276 with three homers. He has started seven games against lefties and is batting .088 against them.

Remillard played in five games in left field and seven in right last season.

“I shag a good bit every day,” Remillard said. “I like to get my work in as a super-utility guy. You try to stay prepared.”

Remillard is a .327/.386/.423 hitter in 60 career plate appearances against lefties.

Rotation plans

Grifol said he would inform following tonight’s game “how we’re going to navigate our rotation moving forward after today,” and indications are right-hander Nick Nastrini will be recalled from Charlotte to start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Mike Clevinger is the slated starter Wednesday. Brad Keller’s vacated turn is Thursday when the Sox play Orioles in Chicago.

On the Double-A

The Sox’ Double-A Birmingham affiliate, the organization’s best, added first-round picks left-hander Noah Schultz and shortstop Jacob Gonzales. At Winston-Salem, Schultz owned a 3.95 ERA with 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings and Gonzalez batted .273/.364/.399 with three homers and seven stolen bases.

