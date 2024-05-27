AL Pitcher of Month candidate Garrett Crochet will be watched closely in months to come

With a 4-1 record, 0.93 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 29 innings, Garrett Crochet has built a spiffy resume to submit for AL Pitcher of the Month honors. What Crochet’s workload will look like in June, July and beyond bears watching.

The White Sox most certainly are watching every pitch.

“It’s kind of like [Carlos] Rodon [in 2021, coming back from shoulder and elbow problems], take it outing by outing, see how it is,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “At the All-Star break bring him back last, and when we have an extra day give him an extra day and be mindful of stressful innings.”

Crochet is a starter for the first time after elbow (Tommy John) and shoulder surgeries derailed his career. And so his workload will be monitored. Katz, Pedro Grifol and the training staff, with input from Crochet, are taking it inning by inning.

“If innings are easy, stress is less, those are days we can push him a little,” Katz said. “Those are the conversations we have, check the biochemanics we have, make sure he’s not losing his delivery, watching the radar gun during the game to make sure the velo is good and make the best decisions possible. As we go on,continue to see how things go.”

Proponents of a six-man rotation – Tuesday starter Mike Clevinger is among them – that would give Crochet and others an extra day of rest need to consider the impact it would have on the bullpen, cutting the number of relievers from eight to seven.

“You have a bullpen to protect,” Katz said.

The same goes for using Crochet as an opener for multiple starts as a way of reducing his innings, a possibility the Sox have discussed. An opener pitching two innings is going to require a multi-innings reliever or two as well.

“So it’s hard to do those things without other guys getting impacted,” Katz said.

In any case, Crochet (5-5, 3.68), the AL leader with 85 strikeouts, is a prized commodity who will be watched. At 63 2/3 innings, he’s already past his career high of 54 1/2 in 2021, all in relief.

“You have to be mindful of what you see, what goes on behind the scenes, and rest and recovery,” Katz said. “He does a really good job taking care of himself in the gym, with nutrition, he’s on top of everything.”

In May, Crochet ranks third in ERA and first in WHIP and strikeouts among AL pitchers.

Nastrini not great but better

Nick Nastrini allowed three runs over five innings in his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and his second start against the Blue Jays in six days. In Toronto Wednesday, he was tagged for nine runs (eight earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

Nastrini struck out five and allowed three hits but he walked four. He has walked 17 in 16 1/3 innings in his rookie season.

This and that

The Jays runs came on homers by Bo Bichette, George Springer and Davis Schneider.



