The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Start of White Sox, Blue Jays game delayed by rain

The second game of the series Tuesday was scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Start of White Sox, Blue Jays game delayed by rain
Guaranteed Rate Field.

A tarp covers the infield at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by rain.

Right-hander Jake Woodford, called up from Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday to take Mike Clevinger’s start, will be opposed by Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3, 4.47).

The Jays won the first game of the series on Monday, 5-1. The Sox have lost 10 of the last 11 games against Toronto, including five straight at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox have lost seven straight games and are a season-high 25 games under .500.

Clevinger landed on the 15-day injury list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Related

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
Mike Clevinger lands on IL; White Sox bring up Jake Woodford to start against Blue Jays
Does White Sox' Pedro Grifol mind if Cubs' Craig Counsell borrows '[bleeping] flat' comment?
Former MLB umpire Ángel Hernández' Calls of Shame
White Sox' Garrett Crochet, an AL Pitcher of Month candidate, will be watched closely
Pedro Grifol doubles down on calling out players
The Latest
Zach Sanford
Blackhawks
Blackhawks re-sign Zach Sanford, sign Martin Misiak to new contracts
Sanford will stick around as a depth forward option after signing a one-year contract Tuesday, while Misiak — a 2023 second-round pick — turns pro with a three-year entry-level contract.
By Ben Pope
 
Pedro Grifol
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
“I feel like I [have his support] but I don’t really focus on that,” Grifol said. “I’m the manager right now. And I’ll do it for as long as they want me to do this.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park
Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BHMKIDS-02XX24_9.jpg
Education
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs
Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Vatican Gays. FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Pope Francis apologized Tuesday, May 28, 2024, after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gays to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis’ comments, which were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Nation/World
Pope Francis apologizes for use of homophobic slur in discussion about ban on gay priests
A vatican statement avoided an outright confirmation that the pope had indeed used the term, but it also didn’t deny that Francis had said it.
By Associated Press
 