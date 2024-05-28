Start of White Sox, Blue Jays game delayed by rain

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled game against the Blue Jays Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by rain.

Right-hander Jake Woodford, called up from Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday to take Mike Clevinger’s start, will be opposed by Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3, 4.47).

The Jays won the first game of the series on Monday, 5-1. The Sox have lost 10 of the last 11 games against Toronto, including five straight at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox have lost seven straight games and are a season-high 25 games under .500.

Clevinger landed on the 15-day injury list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.