Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Seeing is believing? White Sox' Martín Maldonado hopes glasses make a difference

Catcher, batting .083 through Tuesday, wearing prescription glasses for first time

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Martín Maldonado

White Sox catcher Martín Maldonado stands with his mask up during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, April 15, 2024, in Chicago. (AP)

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

How long Pedro Grifol keeps writing Martin Maldonado’s name in the lineup will be a study in the White Sox manager’s stated and re-stated belief in the value of the veteran catcher’s pitch calling. Maldonado, 34, took a .083/.135/.131 batting line and .266 OPS into the struggling Sox’ game against the Blue Jays Wednesday.

Grifol believes he has an everyday catcher in the making in Korey Lee, and he’s being careful not to burden Lee with an overload of everyday responsibilities that come with the job in his first full season as a catcher.

Grifol also wants to see what affect Maldonado’s new prescription glasses will have on the veteran catcher’s hitting.

“So before, I wasn’t seeing the ball,” Maldonado told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “I went to an eye doctor, and I found out I needed prescription glasses, and I’ve been using them in the last three games.”

Maldonado had never worn glasses. The jury is still out, because Maldonado was hitless in his last five games, but he said he’s “seeing the ball better.”

“In this game, you have to see the ball to hit it, right?” Maldonado said. “The way the pitching is now. I’ve made some adjustments with the glasses and just swing at good pitches. That was one of the keys, I wasn’t swinging at good pitches.”

There are numerous factors at play, but the Sox are 8-32 in games Lee has played and 9-21 when Maldonado plays. That said, Lee was batting .274/.311/.407 with a .718 OPS and has better defensive metrics than Maldonado, who signed a one-year, $4 million contract in the offseason.

“I know when I signed here they knew what to expect from me on the offensive side of my game,” said Maldonado, a .204/.279/.343 hitter with 112 home runs and a .622 OPS in his 14-year career. “I’ve never been a .300 hitter, and I know I haven’t been as good as I have in the past, but we’re working. Taking good at-bats, and go from there. I’m happy [Grifol is] giving me the opportunity, yes. An opportunity to help the pitching staff and anything else but at the same time giving me a little confidence to go out there and do the best I can do.”

Physically, with 1,090 games caught in his career, Maldonado said he still feels good.

“Body feels good,” he said. “Like I’m 15 years old.”

Will the glasses make a difference?

Seeing is believing.

