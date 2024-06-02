Andrew Benintendi to IL; White Sox recall Oscar Colas

MILWAUKEE — The White Sox placed left fielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis Sunday and recalled outfielder Oscar Colas from Triple-A Charlotte.

After hitting his fourth home run in the third inning of the Sox’ 4-3 loss to the Brewers in 10 innings Sunday, Benintendi did not take his position in the field. The Sox said Benintendi had left Achilles tendinitis.

Benintendi, who signed a franchise record five-year, $75 million contract before last season, is struggling through his worst season with a .195/.230/.284 batting line and .514 OPS. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner batted .262/.326/.356 with five homers in 151 games last season.

Colas is in the lineup Sunday playing right field and batting seventh.

For Colas, it’s another chance in the majors for the former No. 2-ranked Sox prospect who made the Opening Day roster in 2023 but was optioned to Charlotte after hitting .211 with one home run in 25 games and having defensive lapses in right field.

At Charlotte Colas batted .293/.358/.508 with nine homers and an .866 OPS in 48 games. After returning to the Sox, he batted .219/.253/.331 with five homers and a .584 OPS in 179 plate appearances from July 4 through Sept. 10.

The Sox made it clear during spring training Colas would not make the 2024 Opening Day roster, but he was recalled on April 10 when Yoan Moncada went on the IL with an adductor strain but was optioned back to Charlotte two days later, batting just once.

At Charlotte this season, Colas is batting .244/.358/.406 with five homers in 193 plate appearances.