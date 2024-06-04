The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Delayed White Sox, Cubs to resume at 8:50 p.m.

With rain and lightning near Wrigley Field, Cubs and Sox go into rain delay

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Delayed White Sox, Cubs to resume at 8:50 p.m.
Wrigley Field

Fans are advised to take cover at Wrigley Field Tuesday night.

The White Sox and Cubs crosstown interleague game at Wrigley Field Tuesday has been delayed by rain.

With lighting also in the area, the game was delayed at 8:08 p.m. with the Sox batting in the top of the fifth inning. After 30 minutes, the teams were preparing to resume play.

An 8:50 p.m. resume time was announced.

The Sox, trying to snap an 11-game losing streak, their longest since 1956, scored five runs in the fourth inning against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Corey Lee drove in two runs with a double and Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run homer.

The inning started with singles by Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. and an error by Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel, who tried but failed to backhand Paul DeJong’s bouncer near third base.

Chris Flexen pitched four scoreless innings for the Sox (15-45).

With lightning in the area, fans were cleared from their seats in the lower boxes while play continued during the third and fourth innings.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
On a stormy night at Wrigley, White Sox' Pedro Grifol ponders his future: 'If a decision is made, it's made'
White Sox' Tommy Pham, Dominic Fletcher land on IL; Luis Robert Jr. is reinstated and Zach Remillard DFA'd
Crosstown Classic: Cubs president Jed Hoyer can empathize with White Sox GM Chris Getz
In worst of White Sox times, it's best of times for Len and DJ
Chicago Sports Network will be new home of White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks beginning in October
Taking 15-45 record into Wrigley as low as it gets for White Sox
The Latest
An officer conducts a traffic stop in Austin, a West Side neighborhood that has ranked No. 1 in Chicago in recent years for traffic stops.
Editorials
Kim Foxx wants to stop prosecuting felony cases tied to some traffic stops. Wrong move.
Foxx is right about wanting to end traffic stops that disproportionately target drivers of color, especially Black drivers. Our bigger concern here is using every tool possible to stem the flow of illegal weapons that fuel gun violence, particularly in Black and Brown neighborhoods.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Montez Sweat pressuring Panthers QB Bryce Young.
Bears
Montez Sweat's goal: 'Be better than I was last year'
The Bears defensive end is coming off a career year in 2023 — 12.5 sacks with the Commanders (6.5) and Bears (6.0). But without the tumult of the mid-season trade last year, he’s expecting to take another step in 2024.
By Mark Potash
 
BEARS-051124-57.jpg
Bears
Patience, urgency flow together as Bears develop rookie QB Caleb Williams
The big issue Tuesday was Williams and the offensive line struggling with cadence and false starts.
By Jason Lieser
 
ROBESON. ** FILE ** Actor Paul Robeson is seen at Madame St. Georges studio in London in this 1925 file photo, while he was performing in Eugene O'Neill's "The Emperor Jones" in London's Ambasssador Theater that year. Robeson was honored at the north London home where he lived from 1929 to 1930. Singer Cleo Laine unveiled a blue plaque from the preservation group English Heritage on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2002, which has been attached to the house in Branch Hill, Hampstead. (AP Photo/Courtesy Paul Robeson Jr., File) ORG XMIT: NY9
Theater
Unique musical production celebrates Paul Robeson’s international impact
Described as a jazz poetry opera, “Paul Robeson: Man of the People” makes its Chicago debut on June 7 at the Hamilton Park District.
By Erica Thompson
 
Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp
Bears
With WR market exploding, Keenan Allen open to an extension with the Bears
‘It wouldn’t be hard to adjust to a city like this,’ he said Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 