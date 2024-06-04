Delayed White Sox, Cubs to resume at 8:50 p.m.

The White Sox and Cubs crosstown interleague game at Wrigley Field Tuesday has been delayed by rain.

With lighting also in the area, the game was delayed at 8:08 p.m. with the Sox batting in the top of the fifth inning. After 30 minutes, the teams were preparing to resume play.

An 8:50 p.m. resume time was announced.

The Sox, trying to snap an 11-game losing streak, their longest since 1956, scored five runs in the fourth inning against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Corey Lee drove in two runs with a double and Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run homer.

The inning started with singles by Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. and an error by Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel, who tried but failed to backhand Paul DeJong’s bouncer near third base.

Chris Flexen pitched four scoreless innings for the Sox (15-45).

With lightning in the area, fans were cleared from their seats in the lower boxes while play continued during the third and fourth innings.