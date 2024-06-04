The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox' Tommy Pham, Dominic Fletcher land on IL; Luis Robert Jr. is reinstated and Zach Remillard DFA'd

Sox call up outfielders Zach DeLoach and Duke Ellis from the minors.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox made a handful of roster moves before opening a two-game series against the Cubs Tuesday, one of them unexpected — outfielder Tommy Pham to the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle.

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher, who strained his left (throwing) shoulder making a leaping catch at the wall in the Sox’ 6-3 loss to the Brewers Sunday in Milwaukee, joined Pham on the IL.

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor strain) was reinstated from the IL and is batting third against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The Sox recalled outfielder Zach DeLoach from Triple-A Charlotte, outfielder Duke Ellis from Double-A Birmingham and designated infielder Zach Remillard for assignment.

Pham was hurt on his slide into home plate in the eighth inning Sunday. There were no apparent signs of injury after the play or while Pham was at his locker when he questioned third base coach Eddie Rodriguez’ decision to send him and catcher William Contreras’ fired-up reaction to the play.

Pham is batting .280/.331/.402with seven doubles, three homers, 12 RBI and 19 runs scored in 33 games this season since his contract was selected from Charlotte on April 26.

Ellis, 26, ranks second in in minor league baseball this season with 34 stolen bases in 35 attempts and is hitting .258 with one homer and 12 RBI in 39 games with Birmingham.

Here is the Sox lineup for Tuesday:

Corey Julks LF

Andrew Vaughn 1B

Luis Robert Jr. CF

Paul DeJong SS

Gavin Sheets RF

Korey Lee DH

Danny Mendick 2B

Lenyn Sosa 3B

Martín Maldonado C

Chris Flexen P

