Misgivings or not in White Sox clubhouse, players support for Grifol must be "at an all-time high"

diate pushback on Pedro Grifol’s “we were [bleeping] flat” comments, intended to motivate a team in the throes of the White Sox’ worst start to a season in franchise history, came from the Sox clubhouse on May 26 after the team was swept at home by the Baltimore Orioles.

Entering Thursday, the Sox had not won a game as their losing streak reached 13, tying a club record, going into their game against the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday.

With each passing defeat, Grifol’s job status has become an even hotter topic of conversation two-plus months into his second season. That’s going to happen when your record is 14-47, thin roster or not.

“We’re not winning. So when you’re not winning, speculations get higher and higher,” Grifol said. “It’s a part of what we do. This is part of the job, right?”

According to sources familiar with the vibe and conversations going on among them, players themselves were speculating about Grifol’s status even before the Orioles. They’ve also wondered about some of Grifol’s lineup choices, a lack of continuity in them and the need for so many meetings called in the first two months. And while, as one player put it, Grifol is “very respected as a good man,” that he didn’t wear a major league uniform as a player is something that will be talked about, especially after a loss to a dominant pitcher.

That said, these times call for the players, who are a tight bunch in the clubhouse, to support the manager.

“I think it needs to be at an all-time high,” shortstop Paul DeJong told the Sun-Times Thursday. “There needs to be a trust in everyone here. That’s the only move we have. It’s not our job to make those decisions, so we have to ride or die with who we have around here.”

Since the Orioles, there have been no team meetings. And Grifol has been nothing but complimentary about his team’s effort.

“These guys are giving us above and beyond what they can every single day,” Grifol said. “As long as we are doing that, I’m good.”

Meanwhile, Grifol’s status bears watching. The expectation is that chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Chris Getz would probably wait till the end of the season before making a change, but as losses pile up in record-breaking fashion, as Grifol himself put it, questions will be asked.

Getz, who was hired as GM in August while Grifol was enduring a 61-101 season, his first, declined comment.

“It’s not for us to talk on it, the most we can do is whatever [Grifol] puts out there, go out and compete and do our best every single day,” said infielder Nicky Lopez, who knew Grifol as a player when Grifol was a Royals coach. “The good thing is we’re staying together in the clubhouse even though it’s really bad. None of us want to lose. A lot of people deal with losses and failure differently, maybe he’s dealing with it differently than we are. But the only thing we can do is go out and compete.”

Said DeJong: “The fact he didn’t play in the big leagues, that might be a difference maker in some ways but in other ways he’s here grinding every day with us, on the same flights and same schedule.”

Jim Leyland, Earl Weaver and Joe Maddon never played in the majors, so the playing experience issue only reaches so far.

“He knows what the big leagues is about,” DeJong said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the biggest issue that’s going on. He’s been supportive of us, he’s been positive and loose. I don’t see anything changing with his attitude, or any uncertainty from him. It’s a matter of us as players coming together. We’re the ones on the field who have the ability to change the game.”

