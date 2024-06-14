Left-handed power bat might be right call for White Sox in MLB Draft

PHOENIX — In the midst of the 2022 season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked a reporter out of curiosity why the White Sox never had an abundance of left-handed hitters.

‘‘Ask this guy,’’ the reporter replied as former Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski approached.

A surprised Pierzynski wondered why all eyes shifted to him until he learned of Roberts’ inquiry. Pierzynski, who at the time was 10 years removed from his days as one of the lone left-handed hitters with the Sox, merely shrugged his shoulders.

The chance to acquire an impact left-handed power hitter — an asset the Sox haven’t had since the Jim Thome days (sorry, Adam Dunn) — might be available when they make the fifth overall selection in the MLB Draft om July 14.

Jac Caglianone of Florida and Braden Montgomery of Texas A&M are considered by many evaluators to be the two top power hitters from the left side (even though Montgomery is a switch hitter).

There’s a reasonable chance Caglianone, who had 33 home runs entering the College World Series, and Montgomery (27 home runs, 85 RBI) might be available when the Sox make their selection.

Even as speculation swells regarding the trade possibility of prized left-hander Garrett Crochet, some Sox operatives feel optimistic about the quality depth of the left-handed starters in the organization, led by Noah Schultz, Ky Bush and Jake Eder.

Keeping Crochet would take pressure off those lefties, as well as right-hander Drew Thorpe, who allowed one run in five innings in his major-league debut Tuesday against the Mariners in Seattle.

There’s the adage that you take the best player available, regardless of need, in the draft. But it would be far from a reach for the Sox to select Caglianone or Montgomery, if available. And should either fulfill his projection, it would provide some help for fellow lefty Colson Montgomery, who is considered more of a solid hitter than a power threat.

Perhaps the biggest improvement the 6-5 Caglianone made this season was cutting down his strikeouts from 58 in 2023 to 25 in 236 at-bats this season. He went 66 plate appearances without a strikeout and posted a 30-game hitting streak.

Caglianone has hit 73 homers and put together a .752 slugging percentage in three seasons in the perennially competitive Southeastern Conference.

In addition, although Caglianone has spent most of his time at first base, he averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings (72 2/3 innings overall) as a pitcher with the aid of a 95 mph fastball. Two evaluators think Caglianone has the range to play right field, where he still can display his strong arm.

Braden Montgomery also is an interesting study. After producing 35 homers at the plate and striking out 47 in 32 2/3 innings as a pitcher in two seasons at Stanford — where his fastball once was clocked at 98 mph — Montgomery transferred to A&M. He is considered a better hitter from the left side.

Montgomery pitched in only two games this spring but was able to display his potent arm in right. A bigger concern is contact, given that he struck out 59 times in 236 at-bats. But one scout believes his eventual full-time commitment to hitting and playing the outfield will alleviate those concerns.

Montgomery broke his right leg in an NCAA Super Regional last Saturday and had surgery Wednesday. But in at least one past draft, the Sox weren’t shy about the health of one first-round pick who had arm concerns. That was Crochet in 2020.

