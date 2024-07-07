Jake Burger, Marlins walk off White Sox

MiAMI — Adding another chapter in their 2024 book of “ways to lose” a game, the White Sox took their MLB worst record down yet another notch, to 26-66, on former teammate Jake Burger’s three-run, tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning against Michael Kopech Sunday.

The 7-4 loss, which began to unfold after the Sox took a 4-1 lead into the seventh, really unraveld when Kopech (2-8, 5.45 ERA) started the ninth with a walk to Vidal Brujan. In suffering his fifth blown save, Kopech balked two runners over and allowed four runs on two hits and two walks. He entered the ninth with a 4-3 lead.

The loss followed a 4-3 defeat Saturday in which the Sox led 3-0. They led this one 4-1 after Jonathan Cannon pitched six innings of one-run ball. Tanner Banks gave up two runs in the seventh.

“Coming into a one-run game like that, a leadoff walk is not acceptable,” Kopech said. “Walking the leadoff guy was a tough position to be in, but it’s not a situation that’s foreign to me. I’ve done it before and been able to work out of it.

“After that, it just comes down to executing and I didn’t do a great job of that”

Down to their last strike, Josh Bell’s RBI double with two out eluded a leaping Tommy Pham at the wall.

“We got bit by leadoff walks,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “And if you’re on the road and you give up leadoff walks, you’re going to get yourself in trouble. “

Kopech relied primarily on his fastball, “but he does have to command the fastball,” Grifol said. “He’s not going to be able to pitch on secondaries alone, so he’s going to have to command the fastball. He’s going to have to use his secondary, and pitch. He’s got plus-plus stuff, but you’ve still got to pitch in this league.”

After Bell’s double, Grifol had Jesus Sanchez, the No. 3 batter in the Marlins lineup, intentionally walked with a 2-1 count and first base open set up a force and get to Burger, who was 1-for-5 and is batting .216 with nine homers.

“I believe that it’s a better matchup, too.’ Grifol said. “A force play, we were behind in the count, and it’s a better matchup.”

It marked the 17th time the Sox had a lead going into the seventh inning or later and lost.

Burger hit an elevated fastball, which is where Kopech was trying to go.

“He’s a great hitter,’ Kopech said. “We saw him over here for years. I’m excited for him, but it’s hard to be in the moment right now.”