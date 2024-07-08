The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Closer role not working out for White Sox' Michael Kopech

“I need to mix my pitches and not just rely on the fastball so much,” Kopech said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Closer role not working out for White Sox' Michael Kopech
Chicago White Sox v Miami Marlins

Michael Kopech of the White Sox reacts after balking against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot park Sundaty in Miami. (Getty Images)

Rich Storry/Getty

The struggle has been real for Michael Kopech.

The conversion to being the White Sox closer is not going well.

“There’s no easy way to say that,” he said Sunday. “It’s tough for me to say but it’s the truth. I got work to do to get better.”

Acquired with Yoan Moncada as a prized pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization in 2016 – in the Chris Sale trade that set a rebuilding project in motion – Kopech made four starts in his debut 2018 season, then opted out of playing in 2019, the COVID year.

He posted a 3.50 ERA on the Sox’ AL Central winning team in 2021, appearing in 40 games as a reliever and making four starts. After making 25 starts and posting a 3.54 ERA in 2022, Kopech struggled with a 5.43 ERA in 2023 and was converted to a relief role this season.

Now the primary closer for a 26-66 team, Kopech’s ERA expanded to 5.45 Sunday when he allowed four runs in the ninth inning of a 7-4 loss to the Marlins, failing to protect a one-run lead. Former teammate Jake Burger’s three-run homer ended the game. Kopech (2-8) has blown five saves.

Kopech has leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball, which touches triple digits. He threw 20 pitches in the ninth, 18 four-seam fastballs and two cutters.

“It’s coming down to what we talked about a lot lately in-house,” Kopech said. “I need to mix my pitches and not just rely on the fastball so much. It’s difficult to do that when I fall behind and my best pitch is my fastball. I have to get back in the count.”

“He’s got to find ways to slow down and pound the strike zone,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “These guys are up there taking [against him] now, so got to find ways to slow down, pound the strike zone, use your secondary pitches. We’ve all seen him, when he’s in the strike zone he’s really tough to hit. Got to find ways of doing it.”

It’s fine for Kopech to bring the heat, but he has to command it better. Hitters are accustomed to mid to upper 90s velocity – and higher – so it’s not enough to simply gas it up and let it fly. And Kopech does possess a slider and changeup, pitches he used as a starter.

“He’s going to have to use his secondary, and pitch,” Grifol said. “He’s got plus-plus stuff, but you’ve still got to pitch in this league. And he knows it, we’ve talked about it, we talked about it [Saturday]. I was looking forward to seeing him come in and mixing it up. He threw a really good one to [Jesus] Sanchez for strike one, then we got behind and I walked him [intentionally] for Burger. But he’s got a really good fastball. There’s the old saying, if you’re going to get beat, get beat with your best, right. But you’ve also got to mix in some other stuff.”

Kopech’s talent is enough to warrant hope the Sox can get something of value in return before the trade deadline, but these outings raise red flags, even for teams looking for sixth, seventh or eighth-inning help. Sunday’s ninth began with a walk, a dreaded start, especially with a one-run lead.

“A leadoff walk is not acceptable,” Kopech said. “Walking the leadoff guy was a tough position to be in, but it’s not a situation that’s foreign to me. I’ve done it before and been able to work out of it.

“After that, it just comes down to executing and I didn’t do a great job of that. I fell behind to some crucial hitters and then ended up getting clipped on a fastball behind in the count. I’m not sure if it was even count or I was behind to Burger, but threw him another fastball and it got hit.

“The ninth has been my role this year and those situations I have a job to do, and I haven’t been doing it well.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Marlins’ Jake Burger hits three-run walk-off homer to cap White Sox’ latest late-inning collapse
White Sox' Garrett Crochet named to AL All-Star team
Wait till next year? Injury prevented White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. from repeat 'dream' All-Star experience
Garrett Crochet lasts four innings in White Sox' 4-3 loss to Marlins
White Sox' Drew Thorpe adjusts in first big-league experience
Drew Thorpe strong again in White Sox' win over Marlins
The Latest
Woman Drinking Mineral Water From Glass In Kitchen
Eat Well
Why should you focus on drinking enough water?
Drinking water regularly can help you to lose weight, think better, be in a better mood, prevent disease, and more.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Motorist fatally shot driving in Roseland
About 10:35 p.m., a 47-year-old man was driving in the 10600 block of South State Street when he was struck in the left armpit area by gunfire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
19 killed, 86 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - With protesters in the audience, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun arrives at a Senate subcommittee hearing to answer to lawmakers about troubles at the aircraft manufacturer. Ike Riffel , a California father whose two sons, died in 2019 when a Boeing 737 Max jetliner crashed in Ethiopia, fears that instead of putting Boeing on trial, the government will offer the company another shot at corporate probation through a legal document called a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM511
Business
Boeing accepts a plea deal to avoid a criminal trial over 737 Max crashes, Justice Department says
The plea deal, if approved by a federal judge, would require Boeing to pay a $243.6 million fine and invest at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs. An independent monitor would oversee its safety and quality procedures for three years.
By Associated Press
 
CPD-06.JPG
Crime
Man killed, 16-year-old boy hurt in Chatham shooting
About 11:50 p.m., two teens, 18 and 16, were arguing with someone in the 700 block of East 89th Place when the person opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 