White Sox' Crochet is an All-Star to build around, 'but there's a business side' to team building

On one: “Hey now, you’re an All-Star.”

On two: “Hey now, you’re a [insert new team name here].”

That would be a musical reality for Garrett Crochet should the White Sox send him to another team before the July 30 trade deadline. After being named Sunday to pitch in the All-Star Game Tuesday, a full day passed for the Sox’ prized 25-year-old left-hander before he was asked about his name passing through the trade-rumor mill.

“Obviously, I pay attention to it,” Crochet said before the Sox took a 26-66 record into their game against the Twins Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I see it. I hear it all the time. But I’ve still got to perform.”

Manager Pedro Grifol, who in recent days has raved about Crochet’s rise from reliever to Opening Day starter to All-Star, heaped more praise Monday, noting Crochet’s makeup. If you’re thinking about trading a guy – and the Sox will trade Crochet only if they get a substantial haul in return – there’s no harm in building him up.

“This is an indication for everybody in the game to take note of what makeup is all about,” Crochet said Monday. “Makeup is a huge part of greatness and success.”

Grifol, too, discussed the possibility of a trade.

“All 30 teams want Garrett Crochet, including the Chicago White Sox,” he said. “But there’s a business side to all this. And I don’t think it’s good business to never check in.”

As Grifol said, Crochet is a pitcher to build a team around.

“But that’s not good business to shut those doors,” he said. “It’s good business to open them. You have to see what it is, but that’s not my job. My job is here and I’ll let those guys up there [in the front office].”

Crochet said he is focusing on playing for his teammates and playing hard.

“A wise person told me, ‘Every time you take the mound, you’re playing for every team in the league,’ ’’ Crochet said. “And that’s just the fact of the matter. You never know what can happen in this business.”

And where does he want to play?

“Out of my control,” Crochet said.

Leasure returns from Charlotte; Wilson optioned

Rookie right-handed reliever Jordan Leasure was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, and righty Steven Wilson was optioned to Charlotte.

Leasure made the Opening Day roster but was sent to Charlotte on June 14 after posting a 4.08 ERA in 30 relief appearances. He struck out 26 batters and walked 17 in 28 2/3 innings.

“That was good for him to get a little break,’' Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was pitching a lot and in leverage.”

Leasure appeared in six games and allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings at Charlotte.

“Obviously wasn’t happy about [getting sent down], but in the long run it will work out for me for the best,’ Leasure said Monday.

Pham scratched, Robert Jr. rested

A cracked tooth scratched Tommy Pham from the lineup. Pham, who was playing center field in place of resting Luis Robert Jr., was replaced by Corey Julks.