The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 8, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox recall Jordan Leasure from Charlotte

Rookie who made Opening Day roster needed breather, Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox recall Jordan Leasure from Charlotte
Jordan Leasure of the White Sox delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field

Jordan Leasure of the White Sox delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 25, 2024.

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

Latest on the White Sox

The White Sox recalled rookie right-handed reliever Jordan Leasure from Triple-A Charlotte Monday. To make room on the 26-man roster, right-hander Steven Wilson was optioned to Charlotte.

Leasure, who made the Opening Day roster, was sent to Charlotte on June 14 after posting a 4.08 ERA in 30 relief appearances. He struck out 26 batters and walked 17 in 28 2/3 innings.

“That was good for him to get a little break,’' Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “He was pitching a lot and in leverage. Very rarely did he pitch in non-leverage situations and that’s tough for a rookie.”

At Charlotte, Leasure appeared in six games and allowed three runs, striking out six and walking two over 5 1/3 innings.

“Obviously wasn’t happy about [getting sent down], but in the long run it will work out for me for the best,’ Leasure said Monday. “Definitely excited to be back and build off of what I was doing down there.

“They didn’t really give me anything to work on. They told me, just for a little bit of a break, give me a breather since early in the season I was always in high leverage roles, in the first two months of a big league career it was kind of catching up to me maybe.”

Grifol said Leasure will continue pitching late in games.

“Those are the situations I want to be in,” Leasure said. “There’s a lot to learn from each situation.”

Related

Wilson owns a 3.46 ERA in 30 games. He was acquired in the trade with the Padres for Dylan Cease during spring training. Wilson was on the injured list from May 20 till June 12 with a low back strain.

“It’s just roster options,” Grifol said, who likes have multi-innings options like Chad Kuhl and Justin Anderson from the right side and lefties Tanner Banks and Jared Shuster at his disposal. “A lot of guys here have pitched well, guys here with some length that can help us. We’ll see Willy again. He’s thrown the ball well, here, made some adjustments, we’ll see him again.”

The Sox (26-66) open a three-game series Monday night against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox' Garrett Crochet named to AL All-Star team
Wait till next year? Injury prevented White Sox' Luis Robert Jr. from repeat 'dream' All-Star experience
Garrett Crochet lasts four innings in White Sox' 4-3 loss to Marlins
White Sox' Drew Thorpe adjusts in first big-league experience
Drew Thorpe strong again in White Sox' win over Marlins
With chip on his shoulder, White Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery keeps confidence at high level
The Latest
Bulls Pacers Basketball
Bulls
Bulls make three-team deal official, acquiring guard Chris Duarte
DeMar DeRozan is officially a Sacramento King, as the Bulls announced the three-team trade Monday evening. Not only did the Bulls get Duarte in return, but also acquired two second-round picks and cash considerations.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reacts to gun violence during the long Fourth of July weekend.
Crime
Mayor hardens stance on gun violence after more than 100 people shot in Chicago during holiday weekend
Johnson, who called on the feds to help, said those who did the shootings made “a choice to kill women, a choice to kill children, a choice to kill the elderly. And I’m here to say emphatically that we have had enough.”
By Tom Schuba Sophie Sherry , and 1 more
 
SCHOLARSHIPS-060823-01.jpg
Education
Mayor Johnson caught in the middle of CPS-City Hall pension disagreement
CPS plans to release its budget this week after a month’s delay. Sources say much of the discussion focused on a large pension payment CPS wanted the city to resume paying.
By Sarah Karp
 
Yowanda Beals hugs a supporter after speaking during a news conference at New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church on the South Side to discuss the search for her husband, Rev. Warren Beard, Monday, July 8, 2024. Beard, 53, was last seen July 2 in Joliet. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
News
Family pleads for help finding missing South Side pastor
The Rev. Warren Beard hasn’t been seen since July 2 while driving in Joliet. Family says police have not told them about his whereabouts when he disappeared.
By David Struett
 
Stalls line the parking lot of the United Center on Saturday at the Windy City Smokeout.
Summer Music Festivals
Windy City Smokeout 2024: bag policy, transit options, tickets and more
Musical headliners include Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood — but food will also be the star of the festival, with pitmasters from Chicago and across the country firing up at the United Center.
By Katie Anthony
 