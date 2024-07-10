The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Enjoy White Sox' Crochet-Fedde tandem while you can

Fedde figures to be traded, and Crochet could, too

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Enjoy White Sox' Crochet-Fedde tandem while you can
Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox

Erick Fedde took a 6-3 record and 3.13 ERA into his start for the White Sox against the Twins Wednesday. (Getty Images) 776096248

Griffin Quinn/Getty

Erick Fedde probably has Garret Crochet to blame for not being an All-Star. Fedde has pitched like one of the best, and most consistent starters in the majors in his first season, but was overshadowed by Crochet and rightfully saw Crochet named as the Sox’ lone representative for Tuesday’s mid-summer classic.

Entering his start against the Twins in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday, Fedde was 6-3 with a 3.13 ERA, ranking 10th in AL ERA, one notch behind Crochet at 3.02.

At 3.9 wins above replacement entering Wednesday per Baseball Reference, the Sox have the fourth and fifth best starters in the American League, a remarkable thing for a team with the historically bad record of 26-67.

But this 1-2 punch, which reminds of when Chris Sale and Jose Quintana were topping Sox rotations on bad teams in 2013-16, won’t continue. At 105 1/3 innings, Crochet will be traded before the trade deadline or see his workload reduced in his first year as a starter and Fedde, a valuable chip with a year and a half left on a contract paying him $7.5 million this season and next, seems all but certain to be traded.

After Fedde followed a lackluster start to his career with the Nationals, he resurrected it in 2023 in the Korean League, where he was named Pitcher of the Year last season. General manager Chris Getz made one of the better signings of the offseason, confident Fedde would bolster the rotation and possibly be flipped at the deadline.

“The reports that we got from Korea last year were spot on who Erick Fedde is,” manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday. “Consistent, [has] weapons, competitor, keeps you in ballgames, gives you a chance to win, great makeup, durable. You name it, that’s what he’s brought to the table for us.”

Fedde had a rocky beginning to his start against the Twins, loading the bases on two walks and a single, but escaped a bases loaded jam. He used up 35 pitches in the first, then pitched a perfect second.

“He’s been as consistent as anybody in baseball,” Grifol said. “He goes out there, and [if] he has one bad inning early in the game, he’s standing out there on the mound in the sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth, like he has all first half. He’s been pretty good for us.”

Fedde is 6-3 with 2.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in his last 15 starts, and he’s 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA in seven starts at home. His start against the Twins was his last before the All-Star break, which begins Monday.

He ranks eighth in ground ball percentage (46.9), 11th in home runs per nine innings (0.93) and 13th in on-base percentage (.280).

He beat the Guardians last Wednesday in his last start, allowing one run in six innings without having his best stuff.

Afterward, he talked about the trade rumors he is taking in stride.

“It’s surrounding the team,” he said. “It’s just something that is talked about constantly, so it’s kind of hard to avoid it. But in the reality of it, I’ve been trying to say this since the first time I asked about it, start pitching bad those things go away quickly.

“So I’m worrying about one start at a time. I love it here, I’ve been happy here. But, you know, I’m just going to do what I do and whatever happens, happens.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson's fall has been as dramatic as his rise
'Pivotal' draft upcoming for White Sox
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base
Twins-White Sox rained out
White Sox' Garrett Crochet is an All-Star to build around, 'but there's a business side' to team-building
White Sox recall Jordan Leasure from Charlotte
The Latest
Ellen DeGeneres attends Netflix’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable” screening at Raleigh Studios on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities
Ellen DeGeneres cancels upcoming Chicago show, says she's 'done' with show business
The comedian has canceled one of two shows slated for August at the Chicago Theatre.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Hersey's Colton Gumino (1) rolls out of the pocket as he looks for an open receiver.
High School Football
Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino's wish comes true with commitment to UCLA
Gumino passed for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 72% of his passes with a 142.8 quarterback rating last season.
By Mike Clark
 
Rich's Al Brooks (24) moves the ball against Stevenson at the 2024 Riverside Brookfield Summer Shootout.
High School Basketball
Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout impresses again
The 21st annual event is where basketball coaches at all levels, fans, media, insiders and movers and shakers of the sport congregate for a few days while watching high school basketball.
By Joe Henricksen
 
The Thompson at Fulton Market, a new luxury rental building, is open at 150 N. Ashland Ave. The site is the former Mary H. Thompson Hospital.
Housing & development
From a hospital to luxury apartments: The Thompson at Fulton Market building honors piece of Chicago history
The luxury apartment building was once the Mary H. Thompson Hospital and now boasts a slew of amenities and more than 200 apartments.
By Abby Miller
 
CPD-08 (5).JPG
Crime
5 killed in under 7 hours overnight after violent Fourth of July weekend
Five men ranging in age from 18 to 59 were killed in the shootings including a double-homicide involving a tow-truck driver in Roseland.
By Sun-Times Wire
 