Wednesday, July 17, 2024
White Sox announce signing of Nick Senzel, option Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte

White Sox also designate Danny Mendick for assignment.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox signed former Washington Nationals infielder Nick Senzel.

David Zalubowski/AP

The White Sox announced the signing of infielder Nick Senzel on Wednesday and also made two other roster moves, optioning infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte and designating infielder Danny Mendick for assignment.

Senzel, 29, was designated for assignment by the Nationals on July 6 and released last Thursday after he batted .209 with seven homers and 10 doubles and driving in 18 runs in 64 games this season.

His signing was first reported Tuesday.

Sosa, 24, is batting .237/.274/.350 (42-177) with four home runs and three stolen bases in 52 games over two stints with the Sox this season.

Mendick, 30, was hitting .197 with seven doubles abnd three home runs in 47 games this season.

A former No. 2 overall draft pick, Senzel played five seasons with the Reds before joining the Nationals this season. He owns a .235/.302/.368 hitting line with 40 homers in 441 games and has appeared in 267 games in center field, 109 at third base, 23 in left, 18 in right and 16 at second base.

