Promotion for infielder Brooks Baldwin among flurry of White Sox moves coming out of All-Star break

Changes are coming for the White Sox as the July 30 trade deadline draws near. And while the team with baseball’s worst record was getting a sorely needed All-Star break reprieve, general manager Chris Getz was busy shuffling the roster.

A flurry of moves, including the somewhat surprising but not unwarranted farewell to struggling 37-year-old catcher Martin Maldonado who was designated for assignment Wednesday, set the tone. Triple-A Charlotte catcher Chuckie Robinson, 29, will be recalled Friday to back up Korey Lee, one of the bright spots of the first half (his .167/.200/.302 batting line in the last 30 games notwithstanding).

To fill an open spot on the 40-man roster, Sox are expected to call up red-hot infielder Brooks Baldwin from Charlotte before opening a three-game series in Kansas City Friday, sources told the Sun-Times.

On Wednesday, third baseman Nick Senzel was signed after being released by the Nationals, infielder Danny Mendick was designated for assignment and infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Charlotte after batting .237/.274/.350 and not distinguishing himself defensively at third base and second base.

Lee, acquired in last summer’s trade for Kendall Graveman, is establishing himself as a receiver and thrower. As he held firm to his plan of not overextending Lee, manager Pedro Grifol has steadfastly defended using Maldonado, signed to a $4.25 million one-year contract, despite awful offensive numbers (although he had three homers in his last five games). But with two and a half months left in a season with nothing to play for record-wise besides trying to avoid breaking the 1962 Mets’ record 120 losses in a season, it was time.

The time for switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero, 21, the Sox’ No. 4 prospect behind Montgomery, left-hander Noah Schultz and right-hander Drew Thorpe, is not known, but he is on the rise having been promoted to Charlotte with Baldwin on July 4.

Baldwin’s time is now, however, at least to show what he can do for a spell after putting up big numbers in the minors. Yoan Moncada, who has played five games on his injury rehab assignment in Arizona, will take more time before returning to the Sox, likely before the end of the month.

After batting .322/.386/.441 with six homers and 16 doubles with 16 stolen bases for Double-A Birmingham, the switch-hitting Baldwin, 23, was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte and didn’t miss a beat, batting .345/.441/.655 in eight games.

“Every time I see a report it’s two hits, three hits,” Grifol said recently of Baldwin.

Baldwin is batting .324 between Double-A and Triple-A.

The smart money in spring training was on shortstop Colson Montgomery making his major league debut around this time, but Montgomery, the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft and MLB Pipeline’s No. 16-ranked prospect, is batting .212/.328/.373 with 11 homers in his first year at Charlotte.

The Colonial Athletic Association player of the year at UNC Wilmington in 2022, Baldwin was drafted in the 12th round one year after Montgomery was drafted. Evaluators view Baldwin as smooth and fundamentally sound with an average arm while giving high marks for his baseball instincts and energy.

Baldwin is also versatile, having played 80 games at shortstop in the minors, 46 at third base, 24 at second base and 24 in the outfield, including eight in center.