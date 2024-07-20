The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 20, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Royals hand lowly White Sox sixth loss in row

White Sox (27-73) become 14th team with 73-plus losses in first 100 games

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox at Royals

Jonathan Cannon gave up four runs in six innings against the Royals on Saturday night in Kansas City, Mo.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Chicago Sun-Times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonathan Cannon found a nice rhythm against the Royals Saturday night, but only after he allowed four runs in the first two innings of a 6-1 defeat for the lowly White Sox, their sixth in a row.

After the Royals peppered the rookie right-hander for four runs on seven hits in the first two innings, including a three-run first, Cannon faced the minimum over the last 13 batters he faced, allowing one hit.

But the Sox, after getting blanked by Royals starter Michael Wacha over seven innings Friday in their first game after the All-Star break, didn’t score in seven against Brady Singer on Saturday.

The defeat dropped the Sox (27-73) to 46 games below .500 and made them the 14th team in MLB history to lose 73-plus games in their first 100.

With a firm grip on the worst record in baseball and with 62 games to go, the Sox are threatening to break the 1962 Mets (40-120) record for most losses.

“Obviously it’s not fun,” shortstop Nicky Lopez said. “The only thing we can do is what we’re doing in here. We’re sticking together, the effort is there, we’re playing hard but we’re players we can only control what we can control in here and leave everything else to them.”

Manager Pedro Grifol made a point to turn the page after the All-Star break but the Sox are off to more of the same.

“I guess, for the most part i’s hard to forget it, the first half,” Lopez said. “We’re trying to get over it and this is an interesting time as well with the trade deadline, you have that swirling around. This is my third trade deadline where you start hearing that stuff and once you get over that and everyone starts playing some ball that’s when you start making some strides.

“But right now have to come in here and try to compete and when there are runners on get them over and get them in. That’s I guess what you have to do.”

Cannon (1-4, 4.58), trying to establish himself as a rotation starter for next season, did not walk a batter and struck out four.

“I just maybe got a little too amped up in the first inning, made some mistakes,” Cannon said. “They made me pay for it, kind of put us in a hole to start with, which is difficult to climb out of. But I was able to settle down after that. I thought I had good stuff, just made a couple of mistakes over the plate.”

Tommy Pham doubled against Hunter Harvey in the eighth and advanced to third on left fielder’s error before scoring the Sox’ first run on Andrew Benintendi’s ground out.

Second baseman Brooks Baldwin, called up Friday for his major league debut, was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Baldwin, who was batting .324 between Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth against Singer and with two runners on against Hunter Harvey in the eighth.

Lefty Tanner Banks walked in two runs in the Royals’ eighth, both runs unearned by virtue of a fielding error by Lopez and a throwing error by Banks.

The Sox are 1-8 against Kansas City. They are 1-15 in road series and have lost 11 straight road series, in which they’re 7-22 since going 2-1 in a three-game set in St. Louis from May 3-5.

