Korey Lee a bright spot in dark season for White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Korey Lee said he didn’t expect to be traded before the deadline last summer, but he got dealt by the Astros for Kendall Graveman, giving the catching-starved Whjte Sox a much needed piece for their future.

As multiple players in the Sox clubhouse are expecting or hoping to be traded in the next eight days, Lee probably shouldn’t be. The Sox have seen enough from him this season to believe they have capable backstop for years to come. And along with up-and-coming switch-hitter Edgar Quero at Triple-A Charlotte, a tandem with possibilities at arguably the most important position besides pitcher exists.

Lee bounced back from an awful offensive showing last season to hit .273/.307/.421 in the first two months of the season. In June and July, however, he’s batting .158/.193/.307.

“It’s time for him and I to understand what pitchers are trying to do with him,” hitting coach Marcus Thames said. “You have to make an adjustment, not try to do too much.

“He’s a very aggressive hitter and teams know that now, so they’re not throwing him a strike early. The swing is OK. We just have to keep him in the zone.”

But the defense has been a constant, and if you ask catchers coach Drew Butera, it’s still improving.

“He he has the ability to be a staple in the organization, like a J.T. Realmuto type player,” Butera told the Sun-Times.

This is known as high praise and lofty standards. Realmuto is a three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove catcher.

“He has all the physical attributes,” Butera continued. “He’s hungry, he works hard, he wants that spotlight. As with any young player, there will be lessons learned, but he has a very bright future.”

Butera, only two years removed from his playing days and the Angels’ catching coordinator last season, started to build a relationship with Lee as soon as he was hired by new general manager Chris Getz in November.

Lee says he has “come a long way since February.”

"Drew and I talked a lot in the offseason about what to do to be ready," Lee said. "I came into spring training ready to play."

Lee wants to be seen by teammates as a hard worker. He wants teammates to push him. Butera looks at Lee and sees an improving catcher in all areas of the job.

“I see growth in every category and his numbers show it,” Butera said. “Each month he’s gotten better receiving, his blocking has improved and his throwing is more consistent. There’s no statistic that proves this but his game calling has improved tremendously. One reason our starting pitching has been so good is our catchers collectively have done a great job building relationships, learning their stuff and helping them get through six, seven innings.”

Butera knows that player development has its complexities during a season like the Sox are having – they were 27-74 entering their game against the defending World Series champion Rangers Monday – but Lee handled sharing time with the ultra-struggling Martin Maldonado until Maldonado was released after the All-Star break like a pro.

He took advantage of Maldonado’s experience for knowledge while champing at the bit to play more. With Maldonado gone, he figures to get more reps in the last two-plus months. Lee said he feels “fantastic” despite playing the toughest physical job on the field.

“I like his physicality, he wants to play every day,” Butera said. “And he’s like a sponge, man. He wants to learn everything, and that goes a long way.”

“I’ll catch as many as they need, I want to play every day. Obviously as a catcher you can’t play 162 but I would love to. I’ll be ready whenever I’m on the bench.”

