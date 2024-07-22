Rehab assignment for White Sox' Yoan Moncada halted

ARLINGTON, Texas — Yoan Moncada has been a forgotten man on these 2024 White Sox, out since suffering a left adductor strain running out a ground ball on April 9 in Cleveland. And you can forget about Moncada returning anytime soon after the third baseman was returned from his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

And Mike Clevinger, whose scheduled start for Triple-A Charlotte Tuesday was canceled, was returned from his rehab assignment, too. Clevinger has dealt with neck and elbow problems in recent weeks.

Moncada played in five games in Arizona, going 8-for-15. He is medically cleared to play but isn’t comfortable enough to continue playing and is electing not to push it.

“Moncada’s rehab was stopped with some anticipated soreness,” manager Pedro Grifol said Monday. “We’ll reevaluate that. We don’t think it’s anything wrong.

“Everything I’ve heard about that injury, even though you’re healed it still feels like similar to what it felt like when it first happened, but it’s not. So it’s almost like he wants to be sure he has no pain.”

The initial prognosis for Moncada, whose career has been filled with injuries, was three to six months.

Grifol called it erring on the side of caution.

“There’s nothing where we feel he’s taken a step back,” he said.

The Sox are building for a future that doesn’t include Moncada, who is earning $24 million this season and has a $25 million club option for next season that will not be picked up. He’s 29 and wants to catch on with another team in the offseason, so it would behoove him to get more games under his belt.

It also would have behooved the Sox, who believe they could have traded Moncada before the July 30 deadline, to have had him playing this week.

Signed to a one-year, $3 million contract on April 4, Clevinger has appeared in only four games over 16 innings and has allowed 12 earned runs. He hasn’t pitched for the Sox since May 23.

“We’ll reevaluate as we go,” Grifol said.

Robert leads off

Luis Robert Jr. batted leadoff Monday, with Tommy Pham down to Robert’s customary No. 3 spot. Robert struck out in the first and Pham homered.

“Just want to change it up,” said Grifol, whose team scored one run in each of the three games against the Royals coming out of the All-Star break. “We did it one time, he looked good. I like Pham, what he does with runners in scoring position.

“If Robert gets on, he’s able to create some havoc on the bases and maybe get [No. 2 hitter Andrew Benintendi] some fastballs and create something early and often. See if we can score some runs.”

Robert tried scoring from third on a ball that got away from catcher Jonah Heim was thrown out.

Grifol said he discussed the move with Robert.

“He’s fine with it,” Grifol said. “He understands what we’re trying to do.”

Fedde time now

Monday starter Erick Fedde’s days seem numbered with the Sox, who view him as a valuable trade chip.

“I don’t really wonder about that,” Grifol said. “I’m actually looking forward to seeing Fedde pitch today. I haven’t seen him pitch in a little bit. Way too long for me.”

Fedde, who was pitching on 11 days rest, was locked in a 2-2 tie through five innings having allowed homers to Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras.

This and that

*Brooks Baldwin collected his first RBI (single) and stolen base in the fourth inning.

*Right-hander Jimmy Lambert (shoulder) will make a second appearance at Arizona Tuesday, and right-handers Dominic Leone (elbow) and Matt Foster (elbow, back) will make rehab appearances at Charlotte in the next day or two.



