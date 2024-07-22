White Sox walked off in 10th, suffer 8th straight loss

ARLINGTON, Tex – It was a good night for two of the White Sox’ trade chips.

As usual, however, it was another bad night for the Sox.

Right-hander Erick Fedde pitched a typical Fedde game, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings, and infielder Paul DeJong hit his team-leading 17th homer in the ninth inning.

DeJong’s homer was the first allowed by Kirby Yates this season.

But the Rangers tied it in the ninth against John Brebbia on Wyatt Langford’s double and Jonah Heim’s two-out RBI single, held the Sox scoreless in the 10th and won it in the 10th on Langford’s single with the bases loade against Steven Wilson, extending the Sox’ (27-75) losing streak to eight.

The Sox are expected to be among the most active sellers before next Tuesday’s trade deadline. DeJong, who played third base, should have some trade value.

Fedde, who lowered his ERA one fraction to 2.98, will have even more value with a full season at a $7.5 million salary for a team looking to land an All-Star caliber starter.

Erick Fedde pic.twitter.com/7XNwASo7yz — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 23, 2024

Michael Kopech pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief of Kopech.

Fedde gave up solo homer to Marcus Semien and Leody Taveras and exited a 2-2 game after 6 1/3 innings.

Tommy Pham homered against Michael Lorenzen in the first, Andrew Vaughn hit the 100th double of his career and scored on Brooks Baldwin’s single, giving Baldwin the first RBI of his career. Baldwin also stole second base.

But the Sox were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and struck out 17 times.

In the 10th, with the free runner on third base and one out, Corey Seager and Josh Smith were walked intentionally before Langford delivered the first walk off hit of his career.

NOTE: The Sox signed their first-round pick, Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith, to an $8 million bonus, and second round shortstop Caleb Bonemer of Okemos (Mich.) High School, for $3 million.

