Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Garrett Crochet takes on Rangers — but for how long?

White Sox monitoring coveted Crochet’s workload coming out of All-Star break

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers

Garrett Crochet of the White Sox pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Sam Hodde/Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas —Garrett Crochet was still a White Sox, wearing gray and black and pitching against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

How much longer he’ll be one is anybody’s guess exactly one week from the trade deadline. The subject of rumors involving the Dodgers, Yankees and Orioles, the rebuilding Sox’ prized All-Star left-hander who might be sent away any day now was also settling into a period of reduced workload, making his first start after a 10-day rest not including his one inning in the All-Star Game here last Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, in which the lowly Sox were trying to halt an eight-game losing streak extended the night before by the team’s 25th blown save, manager Pedro Grifol was not forthcoming about how many innings Crochet would work as he cruises through his first full season as a starter without a hitch.

“It’s not a two-inning plan,” Grifol said. “I’m not going to discuss his plan for today because I don’t want any game plan against us. But we have to be really careful with his workload and manage that. There is a plan, you guys will all know after the game.”

Crochet, who had allowed three runs in the first inning this season, allowed two in the first — three singles and a double steal did the trick in an inning in which he struck out two batters. He followed up with a scoreless second and third, piling up five strikeouts. The Sox trailed 2-1.

Should he remain with the Sox past the deadline, Grifol suggested Crochet might stay on a starter’s routine but make short starts.

If he gets dealt to a contender, Crochet could be rested or transitioned to the bullpen for a vital role in a championship run that could go well into October, then returned to starting next season. His two full seasons of contract control, coupled with his dominance, make him a coveted trade target.

“The players we have that people are coveting are really good players,” Grifol said. “To make a trade for really good players is really, really hard. And it has to work for both sides. Back in the day we called it a good old fashioned trade, you get the championship and raise the trophy and we get the players that will help us get there the next year or the year after or year after.

“Unfortunately, that’s not the way the game works nowadays. Everyone wants to keep their assets and add to their club and it’s harder to make deals. That said, I stopped worrying about it.”

Right-hander Erick Fedde, center fielder Luis Robert Jr, outfielder Tommy Pham, infielder Paul DeJong, righty reliever Michael Kopech and others could be moved.

Or not.

A clubhouse waits.

“I don’t think about it,” Grifol said. “Do I like to hear about it once in a while? Sure I talk to [general manager] Chris [Getz] and director of pro scouting Gene [Watson], ‘Hey what do you have going on?’ but you’ll end up worrying about something that in two weeks you’ll say why in the hell did I spend two weeks thinking about this.”

Grifol spoke Tuesday from the same office he was in when Jake Burger was traded. It saddened him. But he knows, and the players know, it’s part of the game.

“The guys we have will help teams win championships,” he said, “but it could also help us get where we want to go the year after.”

Crochet is the type of starter who could help the Sox win a championship one day, but they would have to pay him big money beyond 2026. His emergence this season has been remarkable.

“The fact he’s done what he’s done and we have to have a plan for him is a win for this organization,” Grifol said.

