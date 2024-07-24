The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox making history in the worst way

Sox on 1962 New York Mets’ pace for record120 losses

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox making history in the worst way
Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Paul DeJong (left) and Korey Lee (right) flank pitcher Tanner Banks of the Chicago White Sox during a 6-3 Sox loss in April.

David Berding/Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The White Sox?

There’s not much to see here.

Unless you’re a history buff. Particularly with an interest in disasters like the Hindenburg and Titanic.

Or the New York Mets of 1962.

It’s those lovable expansion losers the 2024 Sox are falling toward. Entering Wednesday’s game against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, the Sox are riding a nine-game losing streak and carrying a 27-76 record, a loss shy of their second double-digit losing streak of year and on pace to tie the record for losses set by the 40-120 Mets of ’62.

The Sox were six losses away from clinching a losing season, so that inevitability could be guaranteed before the end of July. And with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday, the Sox are shopping their very best players, and some other good ones as well, to contending teams. So their roster figures to be even thinner in August and September.

The return of Yoan Moncada (adductor strain) is iffy and Eloy Jimenez still isn’t right after coming back from his adductor and hamstring injuries. The starting pitching has been good — their 3.32 ERA in the last 40 games (12-28 record) ranked third in the majors — but the bullpen has blown 25 saves, the lineup is the opposing pitcher’s break in the schedule and the Sox aren’t playing the clean brand of baseball manager Pedro Grifol harped on during spring training.

All of it adds up to, you know it, history.

In the worst way.

Most players seem to be unaware of the ’62 Mets. They play every day, suffer through the losses but have no use for the standings.

“I don’t know what the record is and what we’re on pace for,” infielder Paul DeJong said. “I know it’s bad.”

While DeJong is one of the players who might be traded to a contender, he knows the record is something he doesn’t want to be associated with.

“Not at all,” DeJong said. “No one wants to be like that. And it’s not like with Houston, Baltimore and the Cubs [who tanked in recent years] so they could just get [top] draft picks. It doesn’t work like that any more. It’s a new era.”

“Obviously not,” catcher Korey Lee said. “But that’s a stat I had no idea about. I’m worried about this team, the ’24 White Sox, and putting us in a position to have some success going into next season.”

With four days off during the All-Star break, the Sox hadn’t won since Erick Fedde beat the Twins 3-1 in the first game of a doubleheader July 10, 14 days ago.

The losses are hard, some more than others like Monday’s when DeJong hit a go-ahead homer against Rangers All-Star closer Kirby Yates in the ninth, only to get walked off in the 10th. The clubhouse seems even quieter of late after losses.

“We play the game to win, always have since Little League,” Lee said. “Losses hurt. Wins taste better and you hate losing.”

The Sox had lost 12 of 13 and 15 of 18 to fall a season-high 49 games below .500, their most since the end of the 1970 season when they were 56-102. They were trying to avoid becoming the 10th team in major league history to loss 77-plus times in the first 104 games and the first since the ’62 Mets (26-78).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Garrett Crochet goes four innings in White Sox' ninth straight loss
White Sox sign top pick Hagen Smith, 19 other draftees
White Sox walked off in 10th, suffer 8th straight loss
Rehab assignments for White Sox' Yoan Moncada, Mike Clevinger halted
Korey Lee a bright spot in dark season for White Sox
Drew Thorpe stays on roll with six scoreless innings, but White Sox lose seventh in row
The Latest
Rendering of the proposed $7 billion mixed-use development that would surround the United Center. If approved, the 10-year project — called The 1901 Project — would start in spring 2025.
La Voz Chicago
Los propietarios del United Center planean un enorme campus de usos mixtos de $7,000 millones alrededor del estadio
Los planes incluyen un auditorio, viviendas, parques y espacios peatonales como parte de un proyecto de 10 años de duración que podría comenzar en 2025.
By Abby Miller
 
Kimberlynn Bolanos
La Voz Chicago
Ordenan una nueva evaluación mental para la mujer que mató a su bebé y que luego se sacó los ojos en la cárcel
Una corte de apelaciones le pidió a un juez del Condado de Cook que reconsidere si Kimberlynn Bolaños era mentalmente capaz cuando se declaró culpable en 2016. En una audiencia el martes, el juez hizo arreglos para otra evaluación mental.
By Andy Grimm
 
IMG-1179 (2) (1).jpg
Obituaries
Tom Rezek, suburban Chicago history teacher who taught for nearly 60 years, dies at age 86
Tom Rezek’s legacy at St. Laurence High School in Burbank will endure long after his passing, says a former student and current school administrator.
By Mary Norkol
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
DNC 2024
Kamala Harris campaign considering J.B. Pritzker for vice presidential candidate
Asked on CNN if he would accept the No. 2 slot if it was offered, Pritzker replied, “I love being governor of Illinois. … I’d be reluctant to make a change, but it’d be hard to resist a call and consideration if the nominee called me to ask to be considered for vice president.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Big Ten Media Days Football
College Sports
Northwestern's David Braun isn't half bad. Who saw all this coming?
At halftime of last season’s game against Minnesota, everything started to get better for the Wildcats. Braun was right at the heart of it.
By Steve Greenberg
 