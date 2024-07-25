White Sox' Eloy Jiménez looking to get swing, confidence back

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When Eloy Jimenez doubled down the third base line against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray Tuesday, it marked the slugger’s first double in 51 plate appearances.

To use “slugger” in front of Jimenez’ name has become a something of a reach, a gesture that would be cast at his past more than present, which is remarkable considering the 6-4, 250-pound former left fielder and current designated hitter swatted 31 homers as a rookie in 2019.

Injuries have worn Jimenez down, the most recent this season a left adductor strain followed by a left hamstring strain.

“It’s hard when you get hurt,” Jimenez told the Sun-Times. “I’ve been working my body every day, and things still happen. So it’s frustration.”

In 229 plate appearances entering Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez has produced a soft, non-threatening .238/.297/.348 batting line with five home runs. That’s a far cry from the .296/.332/.559 line with 14 homers in 226 plate appearances he put up during the abbreviated 2020 season that garnered a Silver Slugger Award, a year after his rookie season that saw him finish fourth in AL Rookie of the Year.

“I don’t want to blame it on my injuries but it’s just hard to stay in a rhythm when you get hurt,” Jimenez said. “I lost that rhythm the second time I got hurt. But I keep working and try to do my best. It’s not there yet.”

Against Rangers Jacob Latz in the seventh inning Thursday with the Sox trailing 2-1, Jimenez lined one to the right-center field gap but was thrown out at second by center fielder Leody Tavaras from near the warning track.

This will likely by Jimenez’ last season with the Sox, and he’s leaving a lasting memory of a singles hitter running at less than full speed.

“Right now it’s to be careful,” he said. “I want to run hard but I need to be careful. Just try to play the game how I can.”

Jimenez has a 60.8% ground ball rate, a number that has risen steadily over his six seasons.

“That’s been his thing, too,” hitting coach Marcus Thames said. “He’s always had a high ground ball rate, and he’s dealt with the leg injuries. I don’t know what else is going on, but we’re talking to him, doing different drills. We just have to find a way to get the ball off the ground.”

Jimenez hasn’t homered since May 14. Six days later, he suffered a hamstring strain, and since returning June 23 he’s batting .250 with 20 hits, but no homers, three doubles and five RBI. He was lifting the ball in spring training after making an adjustment in the offseason, but it’s not happening now.

“It’s not that easy but he knows it,” Thames said. “He hasn’t had that feeling of making that mechanical adjustment yet to do that.”

“It’s just [lacking] confidence at the plate,” Jimenez said. “It’s tough. I’m working, so.

“I’ve tried a bunch of drills and I know the results aren’t showing, but it’s going to be there.”

Signed to a six-year, $43 million contract during spring training of 2019 while he was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the majors who hadn’t played a game, Jimenez has club options for $16.5 million and $18.5 million in the next two seasons that won’t be picked up. He’s earning $13 million this season.

The Sox’ strategy of signing Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to long-term deals before their arbitration and free agency years (and Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Tim Anderson before them) were viewed as shrewd at the time but have produced mixed to poor results in a rebuilding plan that generated two brief playoff appearances.

“Eloy is a tremendously talented young player who has impressed us with his baseball skills, poise and maturity from the moment he joined the White Sox organization,” former White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said at the time. “We view him as an important member of the core we are building over the coming years and so are pleased to have reached this long-term agreement to have him in a White Sox uniform for many seasons to come.”

