The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox' Eloy Jiménez looking to get swing, confidence back

“I don’t want to blame it on my injuries but it’s just hard to stay in a rhythm when you get hurt,

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Vinnie Pasquantino, Eloy Jimenez

White Sox DH Eloy Jimenez (74), running at less than full speed, can’t beat the throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for an out during a baseball game, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photos

Share

ARLINGTON, Texas -- When Eloy Jimenez doubled down the third base line against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray Tuesday, it marked the slugger’s first double in 51 plate appearances.

To use “slugger” in front of Jimenez’ name has become a something of a reach, a gesture that would be cast at his past more than present, which is remarkable considering the 6-4, 250-pound former left fielder and current designated hitter swatted 31 homers as a rookie in 2019.

Injuries have worn Jimenez down, the most recent this season a left adductor strain followed by a left hamstring strain.

“It’s hard when you get hurt,” Jimenez told the Sun-Times. “I’ve been working my body every day, and things still happen. So it’s frustration.”

In 229 plate appearances entering Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez has produced a soft, non-threatening .238/.297/.348 batting line with five home runs. That’s a far cry from the .296/.332/.559 line with 14 homers in 226 plate appearances he put up during the abbreviated 2020 season that garnered a Silver Slugger Award, a year after his rookie season that saw him finish fourth in AL Rookie of the Year.

“I don’t want to blame it on my injuries but it’s just hard to stay in a rhythm when you get hurt,” Jimenez said. “I lost that rhythm the second time I got hurt. But I keep working and try to do my best. It’s not there yet.”

Against Rangers Jacob Latz in the seventh inning Thursday with the Sox trailing 2-1, Jimenez lined one to the right-center field gap but was thrown out at second by center fielder Leody Tavaras from near the warning track.

This will likely by Jimenez’ last season with the Sox, and he’s leaving a lasting memory of a singles hitter running at less than full speed.

“Right now it’s to be careful,” he said. “I want to run hard but I need to be careful. Just try to play the game how I can.”

Jimenez has a 60.8% ground ball rate, a number that has risen steadily over his six seasons.

“That’s been his thing, too,” hitting coach Marcus Thames said. “He’s always had a high ground ball rate, and he’s dealt with the leg injuries. I don’t know what else is going on, but we’re talking to him, doing different drills. We just have to find a way to get the ball off the ground.”

Jimenez hasn’t homered since May 14. Six days later, he suffered a hamstring strain, and since returning June 23 he’s batting .250 with 20 hits, but no homers, three doubles and five RBI. He was lifting the ball in spring training after making an adjustment in the offseason, but it’s not happening now.

“It’s not that easy but he knows it,” Thames said. “He hasn’t had that feeling of making that mechanical adjustment yet to do that.”

“It’s just [lacking] confidence at the plate,” Jimenez said. “It’s tough. I’m working, so.

“I’ve tried a bunch of drills and I know the results aren’t showing, but it’s going to be there.”

Signed to a six-year, $43 million contract during spring training of 2019 while he was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the majors who hadn’t played a game, Jimenez has club options for $16.5 million and $18.5 million in the next two seasons that won’t be picked up. He’s earning $13 million this season.

The Sox’ strategy of signing Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert to long-term deals before their arbitration and free agency years (and Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Tim Anderson before them) were viewed as shrewd at the time but have produced mixed to poor results in a rebuilding plan that generated two brief playoff appearances.

“Eloy is a tremendously talented young player who has impressed us with his baseball skills, poise and maturity from the moment he joined the White Sox organization,” former White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said at the time. “We view him as an important member of the core we are building over the coming years and so are pleased to have reached this long-term agreement to have him in a White Sox uniform for many seasons to come.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
GM Chris Getz on White Sox, Pedro Grifol: 'We need to start seeing progress'
White Sox' losing streak reaches 10 in 10-2 loss to Rangers
As trade market 'comes alive,' White Sox GM Chris Getz digs in for deadline
White Sox making history in the worst way
Garrett Crochet goes four innings in White Sox' ninth straight loss
White Sox sign top pick Hagen Smith, 19 other draftees
The Latest
Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 at Cook County's Forest Park Community Vaccination Site in 2022.
La Voz Chicago
El COVID-19 aumenta de nuevo en Chicago, pero los expertos piden precaución; que no cunda el pánico
El índice de positividad a la prueba del COVID-19 en Chicago durante la semana que finalizó el 19 de julio fue del 9.8%, por encima del 7.6% de la semana pasada. Las hospitalizaciones también han aumentado, pero no al mismo ritmo, según las autoridades.
By Kade Heather
 
Vice President Kamala Harris and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, both clad in dark suits, smile as they stand in front of American and state flags during a rally in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
La campaña de Kamala Harris contempla a J.B. Pritzker como candidato a la vicepresidencia
La campaña de Harris llamó al gobernador para conversar sobre el puesto número 2 el miércoles, dijo una fuente al Sun-Times. “Sería reacio a hacer un cambio, pero sería difícil resistirse a una llamada y a ser considerado si la candidata me llamara para preguntarme si quiero ser considerado para la vicepresidencia”, dijo Pritzker a CNN.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
GARFIELD-09XX23-14
La Voz Chicago
Los programas deportivos para los jóvenes estudiantes de Chicago son valiosos, pero pronto podrían perderse
El deporte y el juego complementan el aprendizaje en los salones de clase. Las escuelas no deberían tener que recortarlos a causa del déficit de las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago.
By Jim Dower
 
Trifold 2024 DNC Public Map United Center 0722.jpg
DNC 2024
DNC street closings announced for United Center, McCormick Place
The Democratic National Convention takes place Aug. 19-22, but street closings and public transit detours begin days earlier as authorities prepare the security areas around them.
By David Struett
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in Round Lake Beach home identified
Preliminary information indicates a stray bullet shot from outside entered the home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive and struck the girl, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
By Sun-Times Wire
 