The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox' Garrett Crochet could press for extension if traded to contender

Crochet is at 111 1/3 innings over 21 starts when 20-25 were the expectation.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Garrett Crochet

White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet gets up after stretches before a game against the Royals on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Reed Hoffmann/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — Complicating a potential trade of White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet are questions about the left-hander’s workload after he pitched just 12 2/3 innings over 13 relief appearances last season, and a source confirmed Crochet’s desire to receive a contract extension if he’s traded and asked to get out of his starter’s routine, pitch in relief and possibly into October.

Crochet is at 111 1/3 innings over 21 starts when 20-25 were the expectation. Crochet believes it’s best for his arm to stay in a starter’s routine. If he approaches 30 starts in September, a postseason workload — which is a primary reason contending teams would want him — might not be in his best interest. Crochet, who is earning $800,000 with arbitration years coming in 2025 and 2026 before free agency, would want his future protected with an extension.

It’s all about health, and this is Crochet’s first year starting as a pro.

If he gets through the season in good health, Crochet would still be a valuable trade chip with two years of contract control.

Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Crochet, should he remain with the Sox, could ramp up his innings again after pitching two and four in his last two starts.

“I’m not sold on the fact you can’t run through a whole season after 30 innings last year,” Grifol said. “Every time somebody comes up with something, this guy’s makeup and attitude and mental strength seems to overcome anything what anybody is saying.”

Eloy searching for rhythm, confidence

When Eloy Jimenez doubled down the third base line against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray Tuesday, it marked his first double in 51 plate appearances. He almost had another Thursday, but was thrown out by center fielder Leody Tavaras from near the warning track.

So it goes for Jimenez, who has been worn down by injuries, the most recent this season a left adductor strain followed by a left hamstring strain. He says he is being “careful” on the bases.

“I don’t want to blame it on my injuries but it’s just hard to stay in a rhythm when you get hurt,” Jimenez told the Sun-Times. “I lost that rhythm the second time I got hurt. But I keep working and try to do my best. It’s not there yet.

“It’s just [lacking] confidence at the plate,” Jimenez said. “It’s tough.”

