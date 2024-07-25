The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 25, 2024
White Sox losing streak reaches 10 in 10-2 loss to Rangers

White Sox fall to 50 games below .500

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Pedro Grifol

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, center, tosses a ball from the mound while standing with the infielders during a pitching substitution during the 8th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

LM Otero/AP Photos

ARLINGTON, Texas — The streak is at 10.

It’s been two weeks since the White Sox won a game.

The loss count? It’s at 77 after their 10-2 rout at the hands of the Texas Rangers, who blew open a fairly close game with six runs in the eighth inning Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Coupled with a 14-game skid overlapping May and June, the Sox now have two double-digit losing streaks for the first time in history, The loss has them on pace for 119.9 losses, so let’s call it on pace for 120, which is the all-time record set by the New York Mets in 1962.

Slumping Adolis García got well against the Sox with three hits while scoring the tying and go-ahead runs and Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 with no walks in seven innings for the Rangers’ fourth win in a row. The defending World Series champs are getting well fast against the Sox, improving to 50-52.

Corey Seager had four hits including a homer, helping the Rangers get within three games of AL West-leading Houston. Former Sox Robbie Grossman and Nathaniel Lowe also went deep, Lowe belting a three-run homer in a six-run eighth against Jared Shuster.

“We’re going through it right now,” said Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who lost 101 games in his first season in 2023 and is headed for even more in 2024.

“In the last 10 games we’ve had a lot growing moments, a lot of developmental moments, a lot of lapses mentally that
we’ve talked about in every facet of the game of the game. .. there’s a lot going on. But our No. 1 priority is to win baseball games.”

The trade deadline approaching is one of the things going on, and plenty of Sox are rumored to be going elsewhere. Luis Robert Jr., who hit his 12th homer, has heard his name in such rumors.

“I haven’t paid attention to that,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo. “I hear people talking about it and some of the guys have been telling me, but I try not to pay attention to that.”

The season “has been very hard for everybody, players and the coaches as well,” he said. “It is something nobody wants to pass through, but unfortunately it’s where we’re at.”

Chris Flexen allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his 100th career start and 20th of the season.

“Pretty disappointing, back to back outings not to be able to get through past the fifth,” said Flexen, staked to a 2-1 lead by Robert’s homer. Pretty disappointing overall.

“We just got to continue to keep stepping forward, continue to work, continue to pull for each other and fight to win a ballgame. We’re in a handful of them, some slip away, some don’t. But just try to continue to fight.”

