The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 27, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Mike Clevinger to miss remainder of season

Clevinger will undergo disc replacement surgery on Aug. 1

By  Kyle Williams
   
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 23: Mike Clevinger #52 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 23, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jamie Sabau/Getty

Share

The White Sox announced that starter Mike Clevinger will undergo disc replacement surgery on Aug. 1 and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Sox signed the veteran pitcher to a one-year, $3 million contract. The signing didn’t go how the Sox could have imagined. After taking over a month to ramp up in the minors, Clevinger made just four starts with the Sox, recording a 6.75 ERA.

As general manager Chris Getz weighs his options and field offers for starters Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde, there could be innings available in the starting rotation. Innings, the Sox have to find a way to fill.

Clevinger got off to a slow start, but he’s still a veteran with major-league experience. Over his eight-year career, Clevinger has a 3.51 ERA in 804 innings. Without him, the Sox might have to rely on pitchers from the minors, which could prove disastrous.

The Sox season was already a failure, but the team doesn’t want to surpass the 1962 Mets for the most losses in major league history.

‘Felt like a debut all over again’

White Sox pitcher Davis Martin was in Nashville with Triple-A Charlotte when he received the news from Knights manager Justin Jirschele that he would be returning to the majors.

Martin said the moment “felt like a debut all over again.” Martin, 27, hasn’t pitched since 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.

In his absence from baseball, Martin gained a greater appreciation for the game, but he said he still has the same mentality on the mound.

“Once I’m on the field, I’m the same guy,” Martin said. “Once you cross the lines, the competitor mindset, it doesn’t go away. Whatever pitches may be different, how we set things up may be different, but that competitive nature is still there and wanting to win and beat the guy in front of me is still there.”

The team hasn’t ruled out Martin starting again.

“There’s a good possibility,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You never know what’s going to happen here at the deadline. You never know what’s going to happen moving forward. We got Crochet with some workload management as well. We have a couple of young guys with workload management possibilities as well.

“I would almost be certain that he’s going to get a start here and there somewhere.”

‘He’s leaps and bounds ahead of me’

Martin had the opportunity to play with Sox top prospect Colson Montgomery.

“To see the work ethic he puts in at 21, 22, compared to how I was, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead of me,” Martin said. “He’s continued to work hard, going about his day-to-day business like he should as a professional.”

Montgomery is currently struggling at Triple-A Charlotte, slashing .212/.329/.379

Injury updates

• Third baseman Yoan Moncada has been out since April 9 after straining his left adductor on a ground ball. His recovery has been slowed after he dealt with some soreness.

“He’s going to see the doctor in Arizona just to make sure everything’s clear and then ramp it back up again,” Grifol said. “But he’s feeling pretty good.”

• Pitcher Michael Soroka (right shoulder strain) will play catch on Monday or Tuesday.

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox' Drew Thorpe shelled in 10-0 loss to Mariners
Garrett Crochet addresses contract-extension reports as trade deadline nears
White Sox' Eloy Jimenez looking to get rhythm, confidence back
GM Chris Getz on White Sox, Pedro Grifol: 'We need to start seeing progress'
White Sox' Garrett Crochet could press for extension if traded to contender
White Sox' losing streak reaches 10 in 10-2 loss to Rangers
The Latest
BEARS-072424-36.jpg
Bears
Early speed bump for Caleb Williams, Bears' offense
The first-team offense had five procedure penalties and Williams threw back-to-back interceptions in a seven-on-seven drill in a clunky performance at training camp Saturday.
By Mark Potash
 
Matt Eberflus
Bears
Once a loser of 14-straight, are the vibes around Bears coach Matt Eberflus changing for good?
The man who at times last season was the betting favorite to be the first NFL coach fired now sits atop a different list — he’s the betting favorite to win 2024 NFL Coach of the Year.
By Patrick Finley
 
Kayakers manuever to avoid Chicago River tour boats. An explosion of river traffic in recent summers is causing safety concerns. | Mark Brown/Sun-Times
Chicago
Organizers of Chicago River open swim event appeal city's permit denial
The Chicago River Swim is planned for September with hopes of benefitting ALS research and paying for swimming lessons for kids in Chicago.
By Mary Norkol
 
Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Music
It's all about fun, games — and yes, plenty of music — in Vampire Weekend's Chicago show
It’s the band’s return to the road and to a new album, though the musical savants have always been of the mindset: Good art takes time.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
image000003.jpg
Chicago
Italian flight team flies over Chicago after bowing out of Air and Water Show
The jets flew over Navy Pier with streaks of red, white and green following.
By Mary Norkol
 