White Sox lose 13th straight game after Erick Fedde's last start before Tuesday's trade deadline

Not even Erick Fedde could prevent the White Sox from losing their

13th game in a row.

It’s their second 13-game skid of the season.

The Sox’ bullpen allowed three runs and the offense could only muster three — going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position — in the 6-3 loss to the Mariners on Saturday that dropped their record to 27-80.

A punchless Seattle offense has had its way with the Sox in the first two games of this three-game series, racking up hits and runs. The Sox, on the other hand, have scored only 23 runs during this latest skid.

“We had opportunities in the second, fifth and the eighth and we just couldn’t get that big hit to put more runs on the board,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

The outing also could have been Fedde’s last with the Sox. Given the

uncertainty surrounding Garrett Crochet’s trade status after reports

that he wants an extension to pitch into October, Fedde might be the

Sox’ most appealing trade piece.

Fedde, who’s 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 121⅔ innings, has been one of the top turnaround stories in the majors this season and the Sox’ second-best starter.

“Obviously the thoughts are there,” Fedde said. “It’s something I’m not in control of so I’m going to keep showing up the next couple of days and go into work and whatever happens, happens.”

Having gone from a first-round washout to the Korean Baseball Organization MVP to a reliable major-league starter, Fedde has thrust himself into trade conversations. General manager Chris Getz’s signing proved to be a shrewd one.

After reinventing himself, Fedde has now put himself in a position to potentially play meaningful baseball down the stretch if the Sox trade him. His work with pitching coach Ethan Katz and pitching director Brian Bannister aided him as he became one of the more reliable starters in the American League.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Katz and [Bannister],” Fedde said. “They’ve put a ton of time into me, making me the best pitcher I can be. Obviously, it’s been tough. We haven’t won a ton of games.”

Fedde, 31, has one more year of team control at a reasonable salary($7.5 million). That contract enhances his value, particularly tocontending teams.

Against the Mariners, Fedde showed he can be a solid midrotation starter on a contending team, going four innings and allowing three runs and six hits.

This outing wasn’t his best, but he still left the game with the Sox having a chance to win. That dependability is a big part of his appeal.

Fedde said that his friends and family are all curious about his future. This time of year shows players that baseball is a business. Everyone is attuned to the latest rumor, no matter how much they try to block out the noise.

“It’s just something that comes with the territory, if anything,” Fedde said. “I try to look at it as a 180 in the career. I was sent away and now, [I’m] possibly a trade piece that people are willing to give up stuff for. I look at it as a compliment.”

Fedde, focusing on his current team’s struggles, said the losing streak sucks and that there’s “times when it feels like nothing’s going your way or you just haven’t put a game together where you don’t pitch well or hit well at the same time.”

Sox fans can get used to that feeling as things are likely to get worse before they get better.

