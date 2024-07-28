Paul DeJong backs Garrett Crochet's contract demand

Per multiple reports, Garrett Crochet wants a new contract to pitch in October if a team acquires him before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Paul DeJong has his back.

“He’s just been our best pitcher, and there’s a lot of attention that comes with that,” said DeJong, himself a candidate to be dealt. “I think he’s adjusting to that and I think what he said about his demands is fair for a person in his situation who hasn’t thrown a lot of innings. He’s trying to protect his health and his career and we support him.”

In what could’ve been his last start with the White Sox, Crochet went three innings and gave up five runs (three earned) while striking out three over 64 pitches as the team continues to limit his workload. His stuff accelerated in the third, maxing out with a 99.9 mph four-seam fastball against the Mariners’ Leo Rivas.

Crochet said the trade chatter hasn’t been a distraction and feels like he’s “still picking up steam” physically.

“I feel really good with where I’m at,” Crochet said.

Manager Pedro Grifol conceded it’s possible the rumors have impacted Crochet mentally. Even if the lefty should take them as a compliment.

“The reason he’s such a hot topic is because he’s that good,” Grifol said. “On one end of it, it becomes a little bit of a pain in the [butt]. But on the other end, you’ve been really good, man. There’s a lot of interest because people out there, teams out there think you can take them to where they want to go.”

Clevinger reaction

The Sox announced Saturday that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger will undergo disc replacement surgery on his neck and miss the remainder of the season.

Clevinger was originally placed on the 15-day injured list May 28 with right elbow inflammation, but the neck problem developed as well. Grifol said he “didn’t follow the evolution” of Clevinger’s injury.

“He did everything in his power to be able to come out here and pitch,” Grifol said. “And at the end of the day, he thought and everyone thought it was in everyone’s best interest to get that fixed.”

Re-signed to a one-year, $3 million contract on April 4 to presumably eat innings, Clevinger was 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts. In 2023 with the Sox, Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts.

Lopez leads off

Nicky Lopez led off Sunday for the 16th time this season but the first since June 13 at Seattle. Luis Robert Jr. hit in the top spot the previous six games.

“Just changing it up,” Grifol said. “He gives us good at-bats, he puts the ball in play.”

Grifol hoped the move would jumpstart an offense. It didn’t really work, as the Sox failed to score at least four runs, a mark they haven’t reached since July 14 against the Pirates.

“We need to score some runs,” Grifol said. “Our pitching is giving us a chance to win, and we’ve got to step on the plate if we want to win some baseball games.”

Lopez went 1 for 4.