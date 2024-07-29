The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 29, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

GM Getz "understands the speculation" surrounding White Sox manager Pedro Grifol

A.J. Pierzynski says he’d “love to interview” for job but hasn’t talked to anyone from White Sox

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Chris Getz

White Sox general manager Chris Getz on Monday in Chicago. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

A.J. Pierzynski and general manager Chris Getz reacted to USA Today a report that the former White Sox catcher and current FOX broadcaster would be a candidate to replace Pedro Grifol if the Sox manager is fired before next season.

Grifol, who took a 88-181 record over the last two seasons into the Sox’ game against the Royals Monday night, has a year remaining on his contract, but the record speaks for itself.

Pierzynski, 47, who was in Chicago last week to play golf and work the Sox game against the Mariners Saturday, said he hasn’t talked to anyone with the Sox about the job on “Foul Territory” Monday.

“Would I take the managerial job? I would love to interview for it or have the opportunity to try to fix the organization because it’s not good right now,” Pierzynski said. “But this is interesting to me that this kind of came out of nowhere. But they have a manager.”

It is known that chairman Jerry Reinsdorf would have a significant say in who the next manager will be.

Pierzynsk, who has never managed at any level, has been outspokenly critical of the Sox and Getz at times. He no longer has the ambassador role he once held.

“I quite honestly haven’t paid too much attention to it,” Getz said Monday. “I understand the speculation considering the state of our major league club at the moment. Right now we are focused on the trade deadline and Pedro is focused on winning a game tonight.

“So, rumors are rumors. It sounds like names have been thrown out there, which it’s pure speculation. Nothing more than that. I’m sure those won’t slow down. But I’d like to think we are both professional enough that we just focus on what we have to do that day to either help the short term or long term health of the Chicago White Sox.”

Reinforcements

After the trades of Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham, the Sox recalled right-hander Touki Toussaint, left-hander Sammy Peralta and outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-hander Davis Martin will move to the starting rotation, and Toussaint and Peralta will pitch out of the bullpen.

