The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Grifol: 'Of course, I want to be here. This is what I think I'm good at'

GM Chris Getz sidestepped a question about Grifol’s future.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Pedro Grifol

Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) ORG XMIT: CXS106

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Share

Lose the way the White Sox have, and the questions will keep coming. Such as, is manager Pedro Grifol’s job safe for the rest of the season?

It was the last question asked by reporters of Chris Getz on trade deadline day Tuesday, and the general manager sidestepped it.

“We just wrapped up the deadline,” Getz said. “Just wanted to focus on that and we’ll get through tonight and kind of debrief, look at the players we acquired and move forward from there.”

So it goes on just another rough day for Grifol, who before guiding his team through it’s 16th consecutive loss Tuesday was asked about a team meeting he held in Kansas City before the first game after the All-Star break, one that was received with some pushback, from veteran players especially. The meeting took some air out the clubhouse, sources said, after the Sox, bogged down by a 27-71 record at the time, returned rested and somewhat refreshed after a needed break.

Players had mixed reactions to being given mandatory pregame work from Grifol that day and less of the optional variety going forward from Grifol.

“I know how to get ready for a game,” one player told the Sun-Times when asked about Grifol’s requirements.

The player said he also understood Grifol’s intent to maintain a strong work ethic on a team suffering through what could be the worst season in major league history. The Sox’ 4-3 loss dropped them to 27-83 through 100 games.

“What response could you possibly have?” Grifol said Tuesday. “We’ve lost [83] games, and we’re talking about work and work ethic. We’re talking about work to improve ourselves as individuals and improve ourselves as a team.

“For me it wasn’t a big deal.”

Grifol told the players in the meeting they would have “the ultimate control” of the record and reminded them it would always be associated with them, but denied saying it would fall solely on them, which a clubhouse source supported.

“Anybody that knows me, that’s been around me for the last year and a half here, knows that’s not something I would say,” Grifol said.

Grifol has accepted shared blame for the team’s play throughout the season.

“My mentality and the way I look at things is we’re all in this thing together, and I’m the first one to take blame for anything that happens on this team,” Grifol said. “I’m the manager, right? And I’ve done that since Day 1.”

In any case, daily beatdowns from loss after loss are hard to absorb, and the vibe among players is “about getting games over with fast,” a clubhouse source said.

“When you’re losing so much over there, it’s tough to see what it’s in front of you,” said infielder Paul DeJong after being traded to the Royals.

Grifol has a year left on his contract, but after two horrible seasons, he might not last.

“I don’t really think about that,” he said. “I don’t have control. My contract says I will and I’m going to work tirelessly every single day as if I’m going to be here next year and five years after that. My responsibility and my vision is put this organization in a place where we … are playing meaningful games every day.

“Of course I want to be here. This is what I’ve dreamed of all my life, this is what I have a passion for. This is what I think I’m good at. Whether the record displays it or not, I think we’re in a better spot than what people think we are. Even if that’s hard to see.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox extend franchise record losing streak to 16
White Sox trade Eloy Jimenez to Orioles, Tanner Banks to Phillies
White Sox trade infielder Paul DeJong to Royals for minor league reliever
No hope, no credibility for the White Sox, who didn't have to be this bad
GM Chris Getz 'understands the speculation' surrounding White Sox manager Pedro Grifol
White Sox trade Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to Cardinals, Michael Kopech to Dodgers
The Latest
This image released by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture, shows the product label for Boar's Head Virginia Ham meat, one of 71 products recalled as an investigation into a deadly listeria outbreak. The popular deli meat company is recalling an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products made at a Virginia plant as the investigation continues, U.S. Agriculture Department officials said Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (FSIS/USDA via AP)
Business
Boar's Head recalls 7 million more pounds of deli meats due to listeria outbreak
The new recall includes 71 products made between May 10 and July 29 under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. It follows an earlier recall of more than 200,000 pounds of sliced deli poultry and meat.
By Jonel Aleccia | AP
 
Jed Hoyer
Cubs
Cubs wrap trade deadline with three deals completed, high stakes for the offense the rest of the season
President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer stuck to his plan, making moves focused on 2025 and beyond.
By Maddie Lee
 
Deputy Rafael Wordlaw
Crime
Off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy killed in 'senseless' Woodlawn shootout
The deputy, 31-year-old Rafael D. Wordlaw, was shot in his chest early Tuesday morning by someone trying to rob him. A person of interest is in custody.
By David Struett  and Mohammad Samra
 
In "Sing Sing," Colman Domingo (left, with Clarence Maclin) plays an inmate who helps start a theater company.
Movies and TV
'Sing Sing': Making theater gives prisoners a sense of freedom in one of the year's best films
Colman Domingo does award-worthy work as an unjustly incarcerated man dedicated to helping his fellow inmates express themselves.
By Richard Roeper
 
Screenshot 2024-07-30 at 7.20.39 PM.png
Crime
Roseland shooting that killed 30-year-old man is ruled a homicide
Carlos Casas, 30, was in the 9800 block of South Avenue J about 9:15 p.m. Monday when he was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 