Grifol: 'Of course, I want to be here. This is what I think I'm good at'

Lose the way the White Sox have, and the questions will keep coming. Such as, is manager Pedro Grifol’s job safe for the rest of the season?

It was the last question asked by reporters of Chris Getz on trade deadline day Tuesday, and the general manager sidestepped it.

“We just wrapped up the deadline,” Getz said. “Just wanted to focus on that and we’ll get through tonight and kind of debrief, look at the players we acquired and move forward from there.”

So it goes on just another rough day for Grifol, who before guiding his team through it’s 16th consecutive loss Tuesday was asked about a team meeting he held in Kansas City before the first game after the All-Star break, one that was received with some pushback, from veteran players especially. The meeting took some air out the clubhouse, sources said, after the Sox, bogged down by a 27-71 record at the time, returned rested and somewhat refreshed after a needed break.

Players had mixed reactions to being given mandatory pregame work from Grifol that day and less of the optional variety going forward from Grifol.

“I know how to get ready for a game,” one player told the Sun-Times when asked about Grifol’s requirements.

The player said he also understood Grifol’s intent to maintain a strong work ethic on a team suffering through what could be the worst season in major league history. The Sox’ 4-3 loss dropped them to 27-83 through 100 games.

“What response could you possibly have?” Grifol said Tuesday. “We’ve lost [83] games, and we’re talking about work and work ethic. We’re talking about work to improve ourselves as individuals and improve ourselves as a team.

“For me it wasn’t a big deal.”

Grifol told the players in the meeting they would have “the ultimate control” of the record and reminded them it would always be associated with them, but denied saying it would fall solely on them, which a clubhouse source supported.

“Anybody that knows me, that’s been around me for the last year and a half here, knows that’s not something I would say,” Grifol said.

Grifol has accepted shared blame for the team’s play throughout the season.

“My mentality and the way I look at things is we’re all in this thing together, and I’m the first one to take blame for anything that happens on this team,” Grifol said. “I’m the manager, right? And I’ve done that since Day 1.”

In any case, daily beatdowns from loss after loss are hard to absorb, and the vibe among players is “about getting games over with fast,” a clubhouse source said.

“When you’re losing so much over there, it’s tough to see what it’s in front of you,” said infielder Paul DeJong after being traded to the Royals.

Grifol has a year left on his contract, but after two horrible seasons, he might not last.

“I don’t really think about that,” he said. “I don’t have control. My contract says I will and I’m going to work tirelessly every single day as if I’m going to be here next year and five years after that. My responsibility and my vision is put this organization in a place where we … are playing meaningful games every day.

“Of course I want to be here. This is what I’ve dreamed of all my life, this is what I have a passion for. This is what I think I’m good at. Whether the record displays it or not, I think we’re in a better spot than what people think we are. Even if that’s hard to see.”

