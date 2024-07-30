The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox extend franchise record losing streak to 16

White Sox suffer 28th blown save in 4-3 loss to Royals

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Miguel Vargas

Miguel Vargas, who played in his first game for the White Sox after getting traded from the Dodgers, reacts after grounding out during the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

The blown saves are at 28. The losing streak is 16, extending a franchise record.

With the Royals’ 4-3 come from behind victory Tuesday before a paid crowd of 15,360, the Sox fell to 27-83, on pace to break the 1962 Mets (40-120) record for most losses in a season.

Bobby Witt Jr. ran his hitting streak to 12 games, driving in the first run of a three-run eighth erasing a 2-1 Sox lead. Witt also scored from first on Vinnie Pasquantino’s two-run single, motoring around third as shortstop Nicky Lopez took left fielder Dominic Fletcher’s throw and opted to throw out Pasquantino at second.

“It’s obviously tough,” said Lopez, who had two hits including a triple and two runs scored. “We’re right there till the end. Seems like we’re in every single game.

“Not for the lack of effort, we’re busting our ass trying to get that win. It just always seems like there’s that one inning or one situation where we have to come through and we haven’t done that. It’s piling up.”

Lopez said he thought better to throw to second rather than try for Witt on the Pasquantino’s single.

“It’s better to get an out in that situation rather than force a throw at home and Bobby’s safe and there’s a guy on second now,” Lopez said. “Who knows.”

“I thought that it was executed correctly,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “The communication part of it wasn’t.”

Jonathan Cannon pitched seven innings of one-run, one-hit ball with three walks, the latest good start by a Sox starter that went by the boards.

With Michael Kopech and Tanner Banks traded away in the last two days, lefty Fraser Ellard was called on in a high leverage spot for his major league debut after getting called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He walked two batters in the eighth and was charged with the loss and blown save, the Sox’ 28th.

Justin Anderson replaced Ellard, gave up two hits and was charged with another run.

The Sox bullpen is 0-11 with a 6.37 ERA in the last 24 games.

Andrew Vaughn homered for the second consecutive night.

“It’s been crazy,” Cannon said of the Sox’ streak and season after six players were dealt away at the trade deadline. “I’ve never been a part of anything like this before. Just trying to soak it all in. We lost a lot of good guys. But looking forward to meeting the new guys and just finishing out the season strong.

“Part of development is learning to win. I mean, obviously winning is hard and you have to learn how to do it. So, just hopefully this team we can just continue to put together good games and keep putting ourselves in a position to win. It will start to turn. It sounds dumb to keep saying that but it will. It’s baseball.”

The Sox, who are 8-23 in one-run games, have lost 19 of their last 20 games and are the third team to lose 83-plus games in their first 110 contests.

