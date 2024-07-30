The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox trade Eloy Jimenez to Orioles, Tanner Banks to Phillies

Deadline passes with Garrett Crochet still on White Sox

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
ST24-CWS-jimenez-03-8x12.jpg

Eloy Jimenez high fives teammates after hitting a double which scored two runners in the top of the first inning at American Family Field in Maryvale, Ariz.

John Antonoff (For the Sun-Times)

Eloy Jimenez’ career with the White Sox is coming to an end.

Garrett Crochet’s will continue for at least the rest of the season.

Jimenez, the Sox’ designated hitter and outfielder, whose years on the South Side have been marked by injuries, was set to be traded to the Baltimore Orioles shortly before the trade deadline Tuesday, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times.

The Sox also dealt left-hander Tanner Banks to the Phillies, a source confirmed, for Phillies No. 11 prospect William Bergolla, a 19-year-old infielder who batting .295/.350/.385 at High-A this season.

The return for Jimenez was not immediately known. The Sox will save money, though, on his $13 million contract this season.

As the 5 p.m. deadline came and went, Crochet, the All-Star lefty, did not move.

Jimenez, who had just five homers and a .240/.297/.345 hitting line in 65 games this season, is on the final year of a $43 million multiyear contract.

Banks was a left-handed reliable reliever in three seasons, posting a 4.13 ERA in 48 appearances this season.

In the abbreviated 2020 season, Jimenez batted .296/.332/.559 line with 14 homers in 226 plate appearances, winning a Silver Slugger Award, a year after his rookie season that saw him finish fourth in AL Rookie of the Year.

Crochet, 25, would be a valuable cornerstone of any rotation and could be for the Sox, should they be willing to consider a contract extension for the 25-year-old. But, entering Tuesday with a 27-82 record, they don’t figure to be competitive before he hits free agency and could still move him during the offseason.

“I think there’s a chance,” Getz said Monday of an extension. “But it also goes back to what’s best for the long-term health of the Sox. We are weighing all those things. Right now, we are just focused on making sound decisions.”

On Tuesday, after trading Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham in a three-team deal netting infielder/outfielder Miguel Vargas and two 19-year-old prospects, the Sox also dealt shortstop Paul DeJong to the Royals for Class A reliever Jarold Rosado.

