White Sox trade infielder Paul DeJong to Royals for minor league reliever

This will be an easy transition for Paul DeJong.

The White Sox infielder was traded to the Kansas City Royals for minor league reliever Jarold Rosado hours before the deadline Tuesday, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times. The Sox are hosting the Royals in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Signed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal in the offseason as a free agent, DeJong bounced back from a rough season to lead the Sox with 18 homers while batting .228/.275/.430. in a team-high 102 games.

Rosado, who is not a top 30 Royals prospect, has a 1.85 ERA for Class A Columbia of the Carolina League this season.

Shortly after the trade was made, DeJong walked over to the Royals dugout area before returning to the Sox clubhouse.