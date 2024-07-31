White Sox' Garrett Crochet on extension request: No regrets

Weeks of trade rumors are behind Garrett Crochet. What’s in front of him?

Two months of managed workload to finish his first season as a starting pitcher – in a White Sox uniform – and then the offseason.

An offseason that will be filled with more trade rumors.

Sit back, relax and strap it down!

At least Crochet is familiar with the territory and will be better equipped to handle the noise.

“Maybe throw away my phone next time,” Crochet said Wednesday.

After saying he would want a contract extension from his new team if traded at the deadline, to protect his health as he navigates the uncharted territory of starting pitcher for the first time, and after he and his agent fell out of favor with the front office and ownership for doing so publicly, Crochet on Wednesday said he didn’t believe his stance affected the Sox’ bargaining power, anyway.

“Ultimately, whether a deal went through or not I don’t think was dependent on that being said or not,” Crochet, the Sox’ 25-year-old All-Star left-hander, said Wednesday. “Any team would see the amount of innings I threw last year and find it reasonable. It was ultimately the right call, and that’s about it.”

General manager Chris Getz on Tuesday addressed it after his lofty asking price for Crochet wasn’t met by the Yankees and other suitors.

“We are in good standing,” Getz said.

While not ruling it out and knowing chairman Jerry Reinsdorf’s desire to cut payroll and the organization’s history of avoiding expensive, modern-day nine-figure contracts – especially for pitchers -- Getz offered few encouraging words about a possible extension for Crochet, who has two arbitration years left before free agency.

“We’ll have conversations,” Getz said. “We’re going to have time to have dialog with Garrett and his agents. And if it lines up, it lines up.”

“I’m open to anything,” Crochet said.

Perhaps the Sox should at least consider dipping into the vault. These All-Stars don’t come down the pike every year,

“For what he’s done so far as a new starting pitcher at the major-league level is nothing short of phenomenal,” Getz said. “To be part of his journey as he continues to mature as a pitcher and person, I’d love to be part of that. But it’s got to make sense for both sides.”

There was support and blowback from all sides for Crochet to process about his stance. He wasn’t surprised by any of it.

“No, but that’s kind of the nature of the game,” he said. “As baseball players, we have a little bit of notoriety, so if I wipe my ass the wrong way, I think someone would say something about it.”

Getz said it was “tough to tell” if the demands affected interest. He knows he didn’t get what he wanted.

“We didn’t feel like it was the right move to move Garrett although there was that strong interest,” Getz said.

And he expects it remain high because of his value.

“What Garrett has done it’s very, it’s a bold statement what he’s become this year and arms like that just don’t come around,” Getz said. “The interest perhaps could be even stronger being that it’s the offseason and the urgency can change for a handful of clubs. I anticipate the attention on Garrett and the interest in acquiring him is only going to go up.”

In any case, Crochet’s starts will be short from here on out as the Sox look out for his health. They seem to be in good standing with their prized lefty. They understand where he was coming from.

“I believe so,” Crochet said. “Kind of like I said about the innings that I had last year [only 13], anybody can understand where I’m coming from in that regard. I think it may have come across as greedy to some, but I think those in the industry realized it’s logical to have that line of thinking.”

“Everything happens for a reason. Ultimately, the right move was made and here I am.”