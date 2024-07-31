White Sox swept for fifth straight time, losing streak reaches 17

Seventeen.

That’s where the White Sox’ horrendous losing streak stands after their 10-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, a defeat capping their fifth consecutive sweep and 17th of the season.

The Sox are 27-84 with 20 losses in their last 21 games. They are six defeats away from the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies’ modern day record of 23 straight defeats.

They also stepped up the pace on the 1962 Mets’ record for 120 losses in a season.

Right-hander Drew Thorpe, acquired as the top prospect in the trade for Dylan Cease during spring training, gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks with no strikeouts in his second straight bad start following six very good ones. Thorpe’s ERA climbed to 5.48.

Brady Singer gave up three runs over seven innings for the Royals (60-49), who are 12-1 against the Sox this season.

Manager Pedro Grifol, who guided the Sox to a 61-101 record last year, has fallen on even tougher times in his second season.

“Just keep going, because things in baseball can change from year to year, things in life can change in one second,” he said before the game. “You could be facing a storm like we are facing and the next day or week or year, you’ll be sunshine and rainbows.”

The sun hasn’t shined on the Sox since they last won a game July 10, exactly three weeks ago.

“Consistency, discipline, resolve, resilience, those are the words and messages I get from mentors of mine and people I respect in the game,” Grifol said. “And that’s what I bring to the table. Consistency, I’m not going, I’ve had one situation this year where I got kind of out of character [when he said his players were flat], and you guys will probably never ever see that again. This is who I am. Doesn’t mean I don’t have any fire inside of me, because I do.”

The Sox have been swept by the Pirates, Royals (twice), Rangers and Mariners in their 17-game streak.

Andrew Benintendi had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for the Sox.

Freddy Fermin homered against Thorpe and Vinnie Pasquantino homered against lefty Sammy Peralta in the Royals’ four-run ninth.

Miguel Vargas, the major league player acquired with two Dodgers prospects in the three-team trade involving Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham Monday, misread Garrett Hampson liner in the ninth that glanced off his glove for a double. Vargas is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in first two games with Sox.

Moncada still on hold

Yoan Moncada, whose rehab stint in Arizona for his adductor strain suffered during his 11th game of the season was halted July 22, doesn’t seem close to returning, even though manager Pedro Grifol said “everything is good” and Moncada will be ramping things up and is progressing.

“You never want a player to get on the field without him being convicted that he’s ready to play,” Grifol said.

“It’s communication but it’s on the player to say I’m ready to go. Until then we have to take his word and our communication with him and see what happens.”

Moncada is in the final year of his contract, and whether he plays again for the Sox remains to be seen. He’s making $25 million this season.

Robert Jr. rests

Luis Robert Jr. didn’t start after playing in 12 straight games, allowing for two days rest with Thursday’s off day.

“He’s banged up a little bit, he’s playing hard, stealing a lot of bases,” Grifol said.