Friday, August 2, 2024
White Sox claim Dodgers pitcher Gus Varland

Right-hander assigned to Triple-A Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Gus Varland of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023 in Chicago.

Michael Reaves/Getty

The White Sox claimed right-hander Gus Varland off waivers from the Dodgers Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Varland, 27, has allowed two earned runs in six innings with three strikeouts in seven relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers this season. He has spent most of 2024 at Class AAA Oklahoma City, making 27 relief appearances and one start, pitching to a 7.99 ERA.

He owns a 5.81 ERA in 23 games with the Brewers in 2023 and Dodgers in 2023 and ’24, and a 4.66 ERA over six seasons in the minors.

Vargas was designated for assignment this week after the trade deadline.

He was drafted by the Athletics in the 14th round in 2018.

The Sox’ 40-man roster, which shrunk in the wake of multiple trade deadline deals, increases to 38.

