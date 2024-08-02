The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he needs no assurances about job status

“I’m going to work until they tell me I’m not here anymore. Or they tell me I am.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Pedro Grifol

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol talks to players during the ninth inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals in Chicago, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The Royals won 10-3.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Share

MINNEAPOLIS – Pedro Grifol was upbeat, as he often is.

A visitor to the visiting manager’s office at Target Field might not have known his White Sox had lost 17 games in a row.

Shorter streaks have cost managers their jobs, but Grifol, whose team 27-84 entering Friday, still had one Friday. He was asked if general manager Chris Getz – who doesn’t always travel with the team and was not in Minneapolis – had given him any assurances about his status.

“There’s no assurances in anything in this game, especially when you’re having the season we’re having,” Grifol said. “I’m not looking for assurances. I’m here to work. And I’m going to work until they tell me I’m not here anymore. Or they tell me I am.”

The Sox are so bad the narrative has changed from challenging the 1962 Mets record for futility (120 losses) to the 1961 Phillies’ record 23-game losing streak. The Sox have been swept in series 17 times, so getting swept by the Twins and Athletics on this trip isn’t exactly a reach. That’s what it would take to tie the Phillies record.

“When I reflect back on this streak, we’ve had numerous chances to win some games we haven’t,” Grifol said. “We haven’t been able to close them out. We are where we’re at. I’m not looking back on that. I can’t do anything about that. Neither can anybody in this locker room. All we can do is make sure we get ready to play baseball today and go out there and give our very best to win a baseball game.”

Grifol went on about how his team and staff are working. During the Sox’ recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Royals, the strain of the streak was starting to show on Grifol, around the team and with media.

General manager Chris Getz, who is not with the team on this series, avoided giving a vote of confidence for the third or fourth time this season, and with an off day Thursday, speculation about Grifol getting fired was circulating.

“This is part of the job,” Grifol said. “We all know it. Even the teams that are winning, there is pressure on the manager. There is pressure on the general manager. This is the business. I understand the business.”

The streak is quite the weight and burden to bear for any manager, and Grifol, in his second year after losing 101 games in 2023,

“I’m going to control the things I can control,” he said when asked how he’s holding up. “The things I can control is get to the ballpark, work as hard as I can, prepare as hard as I can, make sure our staff is ready to go, make sure we get a good day’s work in and get motivated to win a baseball game.”

Players pushed back some at Grifol demanding more pregame mandatory work, but there was support from at least one player, Gavin Sheets. It’s hard to fault a manager asking players on the worst team in baseball to keep working hard.

“It’s tough,” Sheets said. “This is a tough time for a manager. It’s not easy to go through as a team. We’ve stayed together through all this.”

Sheets went out of his way to refute a report of Grifol telling players, in a meeting with the team in Kansas City coming out of the All-Star break, that the record for futility would be solely on them.

“Unfortunately the stuff that came out about Pedro wasn’t true,” Sheets said. “The speech, the wording [of the report on social media] wasn’t what he said to us or portrayed at all. Taken out of context, it was unfair to him. Just another thing thrown into the fire on all this.”

“I do want to get that out.”

Sheets said Grifol’s message was “we can’t give up on the season, there’s a lot to play for and the worst thing we can do is come in the second half and completely give up.”

“We can still come in with a chip on our shoulders and be professionals,” Sheets said. “We owe it to our fans and management.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Meet the White Sox fan who has rooted for the two worst teams ever — and finally had enough
White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe goes on injured list
White Sox claim Dodgers pitcher Gus Varland
Two months to go: Hoping to avoid infamy, White Sox take to road with 3-22 July in rearview mirror
White Sox' Garrett Crochet on extension request: No regrets
White Sox swept for fifth straight time; losing streak reaches 17
The Latest
1-24 Steve McMichael 2
Bears
Steve McMichael's Hall of Fame enshrinement comes with mixed feelings amid illness
McMichael, a two-time All-Pro, is second in Bears history with 92 1/2 sacks. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from his house in Homer Glen on Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
DURBIN-080324.jpg
News
Free grief counseling program expands to two more CPS schools
The program to help students with “post-traumatic growth’ will be in at least 16 South and West Side schools this year. It started as a pilot at North Lawndale Charter High School, Parkside Elementary School and DRW College Prep, then expanded to 14 schools last year.
By Violet Miller
 
LOLLADAY2-080324-7.jpg
Lollapalooza
Kidzapalooza 2024 with Taj Farrant and 123 Andrés may have teeny fans but bring big energy
If you do not have kiddos, you may walk past this stage, but these bands prove that Lollapalooza has talent in every corner of the festival.
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times  and Ambar Colón
 
2018candidates-642-74373165.jpg
Columnists
State Sen. Willie Preston joins conservatives in overreacting to claims about Olympic boxer
There’s a lesson here for politicians: Take a breath, do some simple fact-checking and think twice before losing your mind.
By Rich Miller
 
Christian Bethancourt
Cubs
How Christian Bethancourt's experience helped him get off to fast start with Cubs
“What’s helpful there is experience because it’s a confidence to go a little against the grain or what’s been successful,” manager Craig Counsell said.
By Kyle Williams
 