Friday, August 2, 2024
White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe going on injured list

White Sox recall reliever Prelander Berroa from Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox

Starting pitcher Drew Thorpe of the White Sox throws against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2024 in Chicago.

Quinn Harris/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS – White Sox rookie right-hander Drew Thorpe made five quality starts of six innings or more in a row. Then things rapidly went south in his last two.

On Friday, before the skidding Sox opened a three-game series against the Twins in Minneapolis, Thorpe landed on the injured list with a right flexor strain.

Right-hander Prelander Berroa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Thorpe allowed six earned runs on seven hits with two walks and no strikeouts over five innings in the Sox’ 10-3 loss to the Royals Wednesday, the team’s franchise-record 17th in a row. In his previous start, he failed to finish the first inning and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He was 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in his previous five starts.

Thorpe was the top prospect acquired in the trade for Dylan Cease during spring training.

Berroa faced two batters, recording one out and hitting a batter in his only appearance April 30 in a 6-5 loss to the Twins. He is 3-5 with a 6.69 ERA over 37 appearances and 40 1/3 innings at Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox traded right-handed reliever Gregory Santos to the Mariners for Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 Draft on Feb. 3.

