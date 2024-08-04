White Sox losing streak hits 20 after sweep by Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — And then there were 20.

Falling behind by eight runs in the first two innings, and despite chipping away with five or more runs for the first time during their franchise record run for futility, the White Sox ran their losing streak to 20 Sunday with a 13-7 loss to the Twins at Target Field.

Welcome to the abhorring 20s.

With the defeat, their 23rd in the last 24 games, the Sox are a three-game series sweep against the Oakland Athletics from tying the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies record of 23 straight losses in modern history.

They would be a loss to the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field from breaking the record, should the A’s win out in Oakland on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Sox who fell to 60 games below .500 at 27-87, have been swept 18 times. They’ve been swept in six consecutive series.

With Sunday’s result, they join the 1906 Boston Americans, the 1916 and 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the expansion 1969 Montreal Expos with the third-longest streaks in history. The 1988 Baltimore Orioles have the second longest skein with 21 in a row.

The Sox are on pace for 123.6 losses, ahead of the expansion 1962 Mets record for most losses (120) in a season.

The Twins (62-48) handed the Sox their 18th series sweep of the season and made it look inevitable early on Sunday by scoring two runs in the first inning and six in the second.

The Sox rank last in the majors in runs and multiple other categories, and broke out offensively with 12 hits Sunday, but of late were getting little help from their star position player, Luis Robert Jr., until he lined an RBI double during a two-run eighth to finish 1-for-5 with two strikeouts.

Robert is 9-for-62 with 32 strikeouts in his last 15 games. As Sox’ luck would have it, Robert had extra bases taken away by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, who leaped at the wall to make a catch on Robert’s fly drive to right center in the sixth.

The Sox’ defense, on the other hand, was none too crisp.

Right-hander Chris Flexen couldn’t finish the second inning, charged with eight runs (six earned) on three walks and seven hits, one of them a fly ball dropping near Andrew Benintendi’s feet near the left-field line. Rookie second baseman Brooks Baldwin, who had three hits and a walk a day after hitting his first career homer, made a fielding error on a ground ball resulting in two unearned runs and more pitches for Flexen, who fell to 2-11 with a 5.53 ERA and is winless in 16 straight starts.

Balls deflected off the gloves of Robert and Baldwin (on the throw in from Robert) on Matt Walner’s triple in the second, and off the top of shortstop Nicky Lopez’s glove on Christian Vazquez’ smashed liner in the Twins’ two-run seventh. A run then scored on a catcher Korey Lee’s passed ball.

The Sox are 1-12 against the Twins.