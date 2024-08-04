The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 4, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol knows Jerry Reinsdorf might have to make "tough decisions"

“That’s just the way it is,” says Grifol, who was trying to halt White Sox losing streak at 19 Sunday

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox

Manager Pedro Grifol of the White Sox walks to the dugout prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2024 in Chicago. The Sox took a 19-game losing streak into their game against the Twins Sunday in Minneapolis.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — As the losing streak free-falls toward 20, and within striking distance of the 1961 Phillies’ record 23 in a row, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol remains composed. He has a year remaining on his contract but can’t be sure he’ll finish the season.

After the skid hit 17 with a 10-3 loss to the Royals on the last game of the home stand on Wednesday, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was searching for answers. He met with Grifol and general manager Chris Getz.

“I have had conversations with Jerry and Chris,” Grifol said Sunday morning before the Sox (27-86) would attempt to stop their streak at 19 games. “What we discuss in those conversations I’m not going to share. Those are private. Obviously, it pertains to me and the organization and where we’re at. It’s not the right time to discuss any of that right now.”

The Sox’ problems are much bigger than the manager. And almost everyone connected with the organization is under fire, including the chairman when it comes to the fan base.

“I know in my heart what his intentions are,” Grifol said of Reinsdorf. “I know what he wants to see this organization do. And those are my feelings. Take it how you want to take it. I’ve had enough conversations with the man that I know what he’s looking for and I know what’s in his heart and what he wants for this organization and the fans of Chicago and you know, it’s our responsibility to give it to him. And if we don’t, well, he’s gotta make decisions. That’s just the way it is.”

“You know what, I’ve said this before and I’m going to say it again,” Grifol said. “This gets taken out of context and somehow it gets turned around over and over again, how people want to perceive it. Jerry’s a winner, okay? He’s an absolute winner. He’s a competitor. No, he’s not content. Who is?”

Getz is running the show, but Reinsdorf, 88, remains hands on.

“He’s an incredible owner, an incredible man,” Grifol said. “I know how much he loves Chicago and how much he loves those fans.”

The Sox are rebuilding after their last rebuild orchestrated by executive vice president Ken Williams and Rick Hahn produced a division title in 2021 and a Wild Card in the abbreviated 60-game season in 2020. Reinsdorf fired Williams and Hahn last August.

Grifol was 61-101 last season, and a loss Sunday would put the Sox 60 games under .500, making them 110 games under .500 in Grifol’s two seasons.

