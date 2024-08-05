The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
Ozzie Guillen on postgame show: 'I should be embarrassed' for not being hired to manage White Sox

The former Sox player and manager, who is currently a co-host on pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago, is suffering through another miserable season.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Ozzie Guillen

Ozzie Guillen on the White Sox postgame show.

NBC Sports Chicago

Former manager Ozzie Guillen suffers along with the White Sox like everyone else associated with the team. After the Sox’ 20th consecutive loss — 13-7 to the Twins on Sunday — Guillen, who guided the Sox to their 2005 World Series title, reminded everyone that he was interviewed for the job manager Pedro Grifol eventually got.

The Sox were 61-101 in Grifol’s first season in 2023 and were 27-87 going into their game against the Athletics on Monday.

“That means Pedro is 100 games under .500 from the time he got the job,” said Guillen, who with Chuck Garfien and at times with Frank Thomas host the Sox’ pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago. “I gotta go to psychologist tomorrow. A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird … Because I don’t think I was a bad manager, but they picked Pedro in front of me.”

Guillen’s humor and honesty are well known, during his managing days and in his current TV career, and Thomas laughed throughout his former teammate and manager’s comments.

“I’m drinking a lot,” Guillen said. “I have problems with my wife a lot. The only people who get along with me is my grandkids, I don’t know why. Everybody else I hate them I don’t know why. I’m not playing around.”

Guillen reminded viewers that he won a winter ball championship this year, managing Tiburones de la Guaira (Venezuela) to its first ever title in the tournament of winter league champions.

“I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad? Holy cow, I should be embarrassed,’ ” he said.

Managers have been fired with better records than Grifol, and no one would be surprised if he gets replaced soon, even with the third year of his contract remaining in 2025.

Guillen has said he never felt like a serious candidate for the Sox job. He last managed in the majors in 2012, guiding the Marlins to a 69-93 record following his eighth and final season managing the Sox in 2011, before being fired by Miami after the 2012 season.

Many believe he deserves another chance to manage in the majors.

Even if Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Chris Getz wanted Guillen, which isn’t believed to be the case, Guillen says he enjoys being near his family and might be better off keeping his current job, for which he has received favorable reviews.

Latest on the White sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol knows Jerry Reinsdorf might have to make 'tough decisions'
“That’s just the way it is,” says Grifol, who was trying to halt the Sox’ losing streak at 19 Sunday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox' losing streak hits 20 after sweep by Twins
The Sox are three losses away from the 1961 Phillies’ record.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
What in the world are the White Sox waiting for with manager Pedro Grifol?
On the occasion of the Sox’ 20-game losing streak, we’ve got questions. Don’t worry, not 20 of them.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox' losing streak at 19
In his first start since the trade deadline, Garrett Crochet threw 77 pitches over four innings of one-run ball.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

