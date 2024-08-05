Ozzie Guillen on postgame show: 'I should be embarrassed' for not being hired to manage White Sox

Former manager Ozzie Guillen suffers along with the White Sox like everyone else associated with the team. After the Sox’ 20th consecutive loss — 13-7 to the Twins on Sunday — Guillen, who guided the Sox to their 2005 World Series title, reminded everyone that he was interviewed for the job manager Pedro Grifol eventually got.

The Sox were 61-101 in Grifol’s first season in 2023 and were 27-87 going into their game against the Athletics on Monday.

“That means Pedro is 100 games under .500 from the time he got the job,” said Guillen, who with Chuck Garfien and at times with Frank Thomas host the Sox’ pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago. “I gotta go to psychologist tomorrow. A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird … Because I don’t think I was a bad manager, but they picked Pedro in front of me.”

After clarifying that Pedro Grifol is 100 games under .500 as White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillén explains, as only Ozzie can, how he reacted when Grifol was hired over him. pic.twitter.com/XKeCnFvOx9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 4, 2024

Guillen’s humor and honesty are well known, during his managing days and in his current TV career, and Thomas laughed throughout his former teammate and manager’s comments.

“I’m drinking a lot,” Guillen said. “I have problems with my wife a lot. The only people who get along with me is my grandkids, I don’t know why. Everybody else I hate them I don’t know why. I’m not playing around.”

Guillen reminded viewers that he won a winter ball championship this year, managing Tiburones de la Guaira (Venezuela) to its first ever title in the tournament of winter league champions.

“I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad? Holy cow, I should be embarrassed,’ ” he said.

Managers have been fired with better records than Grifol, and no one would be surprised if he gets replaced soon, even with the third year of his contract remaining in 2025.

Guillen has said he never felt like a serious candidate for the Sox job. He last managed in the majors in 2012, guiding the Marlins to a 69-93 record following his eighth and final season managing the Sox in 2011, before being fired by Miami after the 2012 season.

Many believe he deserves another chance to manage in the majors.

Even if Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Chris Getz wanted Guillen, which isn’t believed to be the case, Guillen says he enjoys being near his family and might be better off keeping his current job, for which he has received favorable reviews.