White Sox lose 21st straight to tie AL record

OAKLAND, Calif. – One of these days, maybe even this month, the White Sox are going to win a baseball game.

They will, won’t they?

Maybe it just seems like they never will. So it goes when an American League record losing streak has been tied, which is what the Sox achieved by losing 5-1 to the Oakland Athletics Monday at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Sox (27-88) lost their 21st straight game, tying the 1988 Baltimore Orioles’ AL record and putting them within two losses of the 1961 Phillies’ major league mark.

The Sox play the A’s again Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon before returning home to play the Cubs Friday and Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Left-hander Ky Bush, called up from Triple-A Charlotte Monday for his major league debut, survived five walks and a hit batter to complete four innings with three runs allowed and exited trailing 3-1.

Bush walked the bases full in the first and allowed a run on Tyler Nevin’s sacrifice fly.

After the Sox tied the game at 1 on Andrew Vaughn’s double and Andrew Benintendi’s single against left-hander JP Sears, the A’s (47-67) loaded the bases again in the fourth on JJ Bleday’s double, a walk to Zack Gelof and a Bush pitch that grazed Darrell Hernaiz’ foot, setting up Max Schuemann’s two-run single.

Pinch hitter Lawrence Butler homered against Chad Kuhl in the sixth to make it 4-1.

In the eighth, Zack Gelof scored on a strikeout and dropped third strike, racing home on catcher Korey Lee’s throw to first and beating Vaughn’s throw to the plate, making it 5-1.

The Sox had four hits.

Jonathan Cannon starts for the Sox Tuesday against Ross Stripling for the A’s.