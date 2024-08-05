The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 5, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox lose 21st straight to tie AL record

White Sox fall 5-1 in Oakland and tied the 1988 Baltimore Orioles’ AL record and putting them within two losses of the 1961 Phillies’ major league mark.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Ky Bush

White Sox pitcher Ky Bush reacts after walking Oakland Athletics’ Shea Langeliers to load the bases during the first inning Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Jeff Chiu/AP Photos

Share

OAKLAND, Calif. – One of these days, maybe even this month, the White Sox are going to win a baseball game.

They will, won’t they?

Maybe it just seems like they never will. So it goes when an American League record losing streak has been tied, which is what the Sox achieved by losing 5-1 to the Oakland Athletics Monday at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Sox (27-88) lost their 21st straight game, tying the 1988 Baltimore Orioles’ AL record and putting them within two losses of the 1961 Phillies’ major league mark.

The Sox play the A’s again Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon before returning home to play the Cubs Friday and Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Left-hander Ky Bush, called up from Triple-A Charlotte Monday for his major league debut, survived five walks and a hit batter to complete four innings with three runs allowed and exited trailing 3-1.

Bush walked the bases full in the first and allowed a run on Tyler Nevin’s sacrifice fly.

After the Sox tied the game at 1 on Andrew Vaughn’s double and Andrew Benintendi’s single against left-hander JP Sears, the A’s (47-67) loaded the bases again in the fourth on JJ Bleday’s double, a walk to Zack Gelof and a Bush pitch that grazed Darrell Hernaiz’ foot, setting up Max Schuemann’s two-run single.

Pinch hitter Lawrence Butler homered against Chad Kuhl in the sixth to make it 4-1.

In the eighth, Zack Gelof scored on a strikeout and dropped third strike, racing home on catcher Korey Lee’s throw to first and beating Vaughn’s throw to the plate, making it 5-1.

The Sox had four hits.

Jonathan Cannon starts for the Sox Tuesday against Ross Stripling for the A’s.

Latest on the White sox
White Sox look to end 20-game streak in Oakland
“It’s tough, man. It really is,” first baseman Andrew Vaughn said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Ozzie Guillen on postgame show: 'I should be embarrassed' for not being hired to manage White Sox
The former Sox player and manager, who is currently a co-host on pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago, is suffering through another miserable season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol knows Jerry Reinsdorf might have to make 'tough decisions'
“That’s just the way it is,” says Grifol, who was trying to halt the Sox’ losing streak at 19 Sunday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox' losing streak hits 20 after sweep by Twins
The Sox are three losses away from the 1961 Phillies’ record.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
What in the world are the White Sox waiting for with manager Pedro Grifol?
White Sox' losing streak at 19
White Sox even worse than expected, but record-setting season doesn't change vision, assistant GM says
Which ex-Bear and 2024 Hall of Famer was the best player? And which Bear should be the next to get in?
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he needs no assurances about job status as skid grows to 18
Meet the White Sox fan who has rooted for the two worst teams ever — and finally had enough
The Latest
Deputy Shooting 911 Response
Police Reform
Sonya Massey’s family is pushing for a change in state law after her death, but policymakers aren’t so sure
Sonya Massey was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy near Springfield in July. Her family wants the law to be changed to prevent officers with questionable work histories from bouncing between law enforcement agencies.
By Mawa Iqbal | WBEZ
 
A photo of a physical photograph of Miguel Meza and his mother, Ophelia Garcia.
Crime
Mother mourns son and his friend shot and killed in drive-by: 'I wish they would have taken me instead of him'
Two teenage boys were in front of a home about 6 p.m. Saturday in New City when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. Miguel Meza and his friend Carlos Galindo died at a hospital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo  and Anthony Vazquez
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., would be demolished by the federal government as part of a security plan for the neighboring Dirksen Federal Building.&nbsp;
Editorials
Feds save Century and Consumers buildings, but make redevelopment tougher
With its decision to save the two Loop skyscrapers but nix residential and other reuse, it’s as if the General Services Administration gave the city a bright balloon it wants to jab with a stickpin.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Teddy Swims cracks a smile before his show on the last day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
Music
Lollapalooza Q&A: Teddy Swims on the name he hates, the mental health stigma and his 'absolute trash' EP
‘Lose Control’ singer dreams of collab with Adele: ‘I just want to sing with her so bad.’
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Outside the former Cboe Global Markets headquarters at 400 S. La Salle St. in the Loop. The property will be converted into a data center by its new owners.
Housing & development
Developers behind Thompson Center revamp buy former Cboe headquarters in the Loop
An affiliate of real estate firms Prime Group and Capri Investment Group plan to turn the property into a data center.
By Abby Miller
 