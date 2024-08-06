White Sox' Gavin Sheets and father, ex-Oriole Larry Sheets, share AL record 21-game losing streak

OAKLAND, Calif. — Move over, dad. Your 1988 Orioles have nothing on my 2024 White Sox.

Not any more, outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets can say after the younger Sheets’ White Sox lost to the Oakland Athletics Monday, tying the American League record for the longest losing streak of 21 games. Larry Sheets, Gavin’s dad who batted .230 with 10 homers and 47 RBI on that team, endured the same misery 36 years ago.

“Unfortunately, we’ve discussed it,” Sheets told the Sun-Times after the Sox’ 5-1 loss to the Athletics Monday. “It’s pretty crazy that he was a part of the Orioles’ one and I’m a part of this. Yeah, not much to say about it.”

Sheets’ dad has been a guiding light for his son, but there isn’t much advice he can offer for something like this.

“He just said you have to take it game by game, it’s happened, and you have to move on,” Sheets said.

That 1988 Orioles team set the record straight out of spring training, losing its first 21 games and finally halting the skid with a 9-0 win against Jack McDowell and the White Sox on April 29 at Comiskey Park. Larry Sheets was the DH in that game, going 1-for-5 with a double against McDowell batting behind the Orioles’ 3-4-5 hitters Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray and Fred Lynn.

A shortstop by the name of Ozzie Guillen and third baseman by the name of Ken Williams manned the left side of the Sox infield that night, going a combined 0-for-7 at the plate.

Two weeks earlier, with the record at 0-6 (the Orioles’ worst start in 33 years) Orioles general manager Roland Hemond fired manager Cal Ripken Sr. and named Frank Robinson to replace him. The announcement was made at what the Washington Post described as “a tense press conference.”

Robinson didn’t fare much better, the streak going on for 15 more games, and the Orioles finished 54-107.

Gavin wasn’t born yet but he knows more about that story than his teammates.

“I was definitely aware of the last record, that’s for sure,” Sheets said.

The Sox will try to avoid breaking the AL record Tuesday night when they play the Athletics in the second game of the series at Oakland Coliseum. A loss and one more loss Wednesday afternoon would tie the 1961 Phillies all-time record of 23 games.