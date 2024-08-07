White Sox defeat A's, halt record losing streak at 21

OAKLAND, Calif. – So this is what victory feels like.

The White Sox had long forgotten.

But at long last, after an American League record 21 losses in a row set the night before, the Sox found a way to grind one out Tuesday, defeating the Athletics 5-1 before 5,867 fans at Oakland Coliseum.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer against Ross Stripling in the fourth, and Andrew Vaughn delivered a two-out single before Brooks Baldwin scored on a wild pitch in a two-run sixth for a 4-1 lead. Right-hander Jonathan Cannon escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first and logged six innings of one-run ball.

The Sox (28-88), who haven’t won a series since June, have a chance to win one Wednesday afternoon. At 60 games below .500, the Sox stopped two losses shy of the 1961 Phillies record 23-game losing streak but they remain ahead of the expansion 1962 Mets record 120 losses.

Dominic Leone, pitching for the first time since May 20 after coming off the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, pitched a perfect seventh.

Chad Kuhl pitched a scoreless eighth and John Brebbia wrapped it up in the ninth.