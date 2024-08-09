The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 9, 2024
Cubs KO White Sox' Garrett Crochet with four home runs

Cubs Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Isaac Paredes, Nico Hoerner go deep in first three innings

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Ian Happ

The Cubs’ Ian Happ hits a home run against Garrett Crochet of the White Sox, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Ian Happ homered leading off the game against Garrett Crochet, Cody Bellinger followed with a two-run blast and the Cubs tacked on back to back home runs in the third against White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet.

A rout was on, three innings into interim Sox manager Grady Sizemore’s first stint at the helm in place of Pedro Grifol, who was fired as Sox manager Thursday with a 28-89 record.

It looked like just more of the same for the Sox, who fell behind 7-0 and looked on the way to their 90th loss with only 28 wins. But a four-run third by the Sox, started with Andrew Vaughn’s 14th homer, trimmed the Cubs lead to 7-4 against Jameson Taillon. And Andrew Benintendi, moments after throwing out Pete Crow-Armstrong at home on a single, hit his 12th homer.

It marked the second time Benintendi homered in three straight games.

The Cubs, needing a hot streak to be a player in the Wild Card, were 57-60 entering the game.

Crochet lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits including four homers and a triple but walking none and striking out five. He threw 67 pitches, 47 for strikes before being replaced by Sizemore in favor of Touki Toussaint.

Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner hit consecutive homers in the third.

How many more starts Crochet makes as the Sox monitor his workload in his first full season as a starter is not known. What is known is Crochet’s performance since he pitched a scoreless inning for the American League in the All-Star Game looks like this: 13 1/3 innings, 13 earned runs, 20 hits, 20 strikeouts, seven walks.

His velocity against the Cubs topped out at 97.6 mph.

