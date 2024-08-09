Grady Sizemore "surprised but excited" to manage White Sox

Grady Sizemore never expected the opportunity to manage the White Sox.

“I was surprised,” he said Friday. “Surprised but excited. I welcome the challenge and the opportunity.”

It was given to him by general manager Chris Getz when Pedro Grifol was fired Thursday with a 28-89 record. It’s an interim tag, as Getz is expected to hire from outside the organization after the season.

In the meantime, Sizemore has an opportunity to make an impression in the final seven weeks of the season, but he’s operating with a thin roster that had more to do with the Sox’ record than Grifol.

Could Sizemore force his way into the candidacy? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

“My focus really is on tonight,’’ Sizemore said. “I have so much to go through right now, there’s a lot on my plate. It would be foolish to look past today.”

A three-time All-Star who got MVP votes in his first four full seasons – playing 158, 162, 162 and 157 games -- Sizemore retired in 2015. He worked in Cleveland’s player development system in 2017, then was out of baseball until 2023 when he took an internship with the Diamondbacks as a low-level minor league coach in Arizona Complex League that paid $15 an hour. He made an impression on director of player development Josh Barfield, a former teammate and currently the Sox’ assistant general manager.

The connection to Barfield helped Sizemore, 42, land a job with the Sox last offseason with the general title of “major league coach.” His primary responsibilities were with baserunning, outfield and hitting.

He was named interim manager Thursday and woke up Friday hours away from managing the Sox in a game against the Cubs before a full house at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It was crazy,” he said of his first waking moments Friday. “It still hasn’t really sunk in. I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night, just too excited, too anxious. Still doesn’t feel real.”

Sizemore has been a low key but respected and liked figure in the clubhouse, in part because of his pedigree as an accomplished player.

Players say he’s personable, knows the game and is steady. His address to the team before meeting the media went over well, a “we’re in this together” speech imploring players to leave the complaints and gripes at the door – that had been building during the recent 21-game losing streak – and to be prepared at gametime. Play hard and whether you’re playing for a contract or to win a job next season, play for your teammate

It was “play for each other. Don’t play for yourself,’ ’’ outfielder Gavin Sheets said of the message. “Don’t play for stats. Play for the guy next to you. Play to win every game.’

“And we need to get back to that. It’s a tough point in the season right now.”

Indeed it is. The Sox have lost 25-27 and are 1-18 since the All-Star break.

“We’re 28-and-whatever-we-are,” Sheets said. “You’ve got to find reasons to find that motivation. And there’s no better thing than playing for the guy next to you. That was his message to us, and I think it really resonated in here.”

“This team has been playing hard,” Sizemore said. “They’re putting the work in, we just haven’t been executing. I just want them to keep bringing the energy, keep bringing the focus, look for opportunities and try to do their best to capitalize on them.”

The Sox’ horrible season has deflated the clubhouse, and change at the top brings a needed change of atmosphere. Coaches Charlie Montoyo, Mike Tosar and Eddie Rodriguez were also fired.

“Pedro’s a great guy,” Vaughn said. “We had many conversations, great baseball mind. Definitely sad to see him go.

“Lot of change. Very unfortunate to see people lose their jobs, good people. Sometimes change is good.”