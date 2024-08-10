The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Grady Sizemore ready to 'embrace the role' as Sox' interim manager

“I don’t always say the right thing,” Sizemore said. “But I’m trying to embrace the role and be a good spokesman and a good leader for this team, this franchise and this city.”

By  Kyle Williams
   
Grady Sizemore

White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore walks towards the pitcher’s mound during a game against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 9, 2024 in Chicago

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore was more amped up for his managerial debut Friday than he was for most games in his playing career.

Sizemore, a three-time All-Star, said the Sox’ 7-6 loss to the Cubs was intense and noted that managing is much different from playing because ‘‘when you’re playing, you’re just worrying about yourself.’’ As a manager, he’s worried about everyone.

With the emotions of his debut behind him, Sizemore now can settle into the role and the duties that come with it as the Sox try to avoid breaking the single-season record for losses of 120 held by the 1962 Mets.

As for Sizemore’s managerial style, he said a trait his favorite managers shared was that they were even-keeled. He hopes to have a calm demeanor during his stint.

‘‘The good ones understand what it’s like to be a player, and they know how hard it is,’’ Sizemore said. ‘‘They have a feel for when to push and when to pull back.’’

Energy is good for a team that has struggled as mightily as the Sox have. They are on pace to finish with 124 losses and, after their 3-1 loss Saturday to the Cubs, have to go 15-28 in their last 43 games to avoid matching the Mets’ record for losses.

Sizemore said he’s not too good in front of the camera, but he’s trying to embrace the spotlight.

‘‘I don’t always say the right thing,’’ Sizemore said. ‘‘But I’m trying to embrace the role and be a good spokesman and a good leader for this team, this franchise and this city.’’

Sizemore said he’ll lean on his coaching staff — pitching coach Ethan Katz, hitting coach Marcus Thames and bullpen coach Matt Wise — for advice for the rest of the season.

‘Hoping for the best’

Third baseman Yoan Moncada hasn’t played since April 9 after suffering a strained left adductor while running out a grounder against the Guardians.

Moncada, who has played in only 11 games, has been medically cleared to play, but a return to the majors isn’t imminent. His rehab was interrupted in late July because of soreness, and he hasn’t made any gains that would enable him to return to the team.

‘‘He’s been running,’’ Sizemore said. ‘‘He’s still kind of feeling something there. I can’t tell you that we’re going to get him back or we’re not. I just don’t know.

‘‘With him, we’re checking in daily, hoping for the best and waiting for him to tell us when he’s feeling confident that he’s not favoring it or worried about anything else.’’

The Sox have a $25 million club option for next season on Moncada, who has been beset by injuries through much of his career.

Positional consistency

Infielder Miguel Vargas came to the Sox without a designated position. Since joining them from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, he has played six games at third base, three at designated hitter and one in left field.

Sizemore likes him as a third baseman, saying: ‘‘He looks great there. I also want to give him some consistency, want him to get comfortable here and try to keep him in the same spot in the lineup.’’

