The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 10, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox competitive in loss to Cubs, but they have to turn that into winning

The Sox need 15 victories in their final 43 games to avoid tying the 1962 Mets (40-120) for the most losses in a season in MLB history.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Grady Sizemore,Chad Kuhl

Chicago White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore, left, pulls relief pitcher Chad Kuhl in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photos

Share

It was a bad gaffe by White Sox shortstop Brooks Baldwin.

After Cubs third baseman Isaac Paredes hit a two-out double in the fifth inning Saturday, Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi fielded the ball after it hit the wall and threw it to Baldwin, the cutoff man.

Rather than immediately firing the ball to the plate — where he potentially could have thrown out Cubs baserunner Cody Bellinger — Baldwin looked toward second base. Instead of possibly ending the inning with an out at home, Baldwin just held the ball. Third-base coach Willie Harris’ aggressive send paid off, and the Cubs tied the score.

‘‘[Baldwin] was just caught off-guard,’’ Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said. ‘‘I don’t think he expected the third-base coach to send him there. I think he was just thinking, you know, ‘First and third, maybe I’ve got a play on [Paredes] at second.’ ’’

Catcher Miguel Amaya later delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning against reliever Chad Kuhl in the Sox’ 3-1 loss. It was their 44th defeat after leading and 35th when scoring first.

The Sox’ bats didn’t perform, striking out 13 times and not applying much pressure after the fourth. But Baldwin’s miscue played a role in the Cubs taking the momentum.

‘‘I turned and looked at second, and by the time I looked back, [Bellinger] was almost to home plate,’’ Baldwin said. ‘‘I was kind of surprised when I saw it, but we talked about it. Next time, just get it in. Go to the lead base.’’

The Sox were leading until the fifth, despite starter Chris Flexen not performing his best. Flexen didn’t allow a run but yielded three hits and four walks in four innings. Afterward, Sizemore said Flexen came to him and told him he didn’t have his best stuff.

Flexen struggled to find the strike zone (40 strikes, 38 balls) and now has gone 17 starts without a victory, the longest streak by a Sox pitcher since Dan Wright (19) in 2003-04.

‘‘Every inning was tough for him, but he battled,’’ Sizemore said. ‘‘He made pitches. He’s falling behind, but he was still competing.’’

Expect more mistakes and fielding blunders during the final two months of the season as the Sox try to find games for their regular position players to rest and younger players to take their spots.

Fifteen is the magic number for the Sox for the rest of this season. They need 15 victories in their final 43 games to avoid tying the 1962 Mets (40-120) for the most losses in a season in MLB history. That isn’t impossible, but they’ve only won 28 of their first 119, so their odds aren’t good.

The Sox have played two competitive games since firing Pedro Grifol and promoting Sizemore. If they want to avoid breaking the Mets’ dubious record, they’ll need to turn that competitiveness into victories.

‘‘I thought the transition has been solid so far, played two very competitive ballgames,’’ Flexen said. ‘‘Crowd has been into it both nights. Tough losses, but strong, tough games.’’

Part of the story of the Sox’ season is the number of games they have blown. One reason they’re in conversation for the most losses in history is because they haven’t been able to capitalize on the games in which they had a chance to win. They lead the majors with 28 blown saves, six more than the Cubs, who are second with 22.

‘‘We had the opportunity, but we came up a little short,’’ Sizemore said.

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Grady Sizemore ready to 'embrace the role' as Sox' interim manager
Cubs beat White Sox 3-1 to sweep Crosstown Classic
With 21-game losing streak and Pedro Grifol in rearview mirror, attention on White Sox returns to '62 Mets
White Sox dramas are over? Let's turn the focus on Craig Counsell and the underachieving Cubs
Cubs KO White Sox' Garrett Crochet with four home runs, hold on for 7-6 win in crosstown series
Grady Sizemore 'surprised but excited' to manage White Sox
The Latest
People voting Michigan primary 2024
Other Views
Some states are actually making it easier to vote. Here's how.
Grassroots activism in Minnesota, Michigan and other states has pushed lawmakers to increase voting access, even as other states seek to limit voting and put democracy at risk, a Harvard expert writes.
By Tova Wang
 
unnamed.jpg
Israel-Hamas War
Pro-Palestinian University of Chicago graduates receive diplomas withheld due to protests
The university dismissed disciplinary cases against five students in recent weeks after telling the students in May that it would withhold their degrees because of their involvement in a pro-Palestinian encampment.
By Kade Heather
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
Bears' Velus Jones 'positive' in debut at running back
The Bears third-year wide receiver gained 34 yards on six carries, including a four-yard touchdown and 19-yard run to culminate a one-week tryout in the backfield. Coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the experiment continuing next week.
By Mark Potash
 
Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams debuts, but Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky are never too far away
Justin Fields took the field in something other than a navy and orange game uniform for the first time in his NFL career Friday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears Bills Football
Bears
Rookie Austin Booker comes up big for Bears' defense
The short-handed starting defense held the Bills to a field goal in two drives, but reserves came up with splash plays in the 33-6 victory.
By Mark Potash
 