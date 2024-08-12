The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 12, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

"I’m going to manage like it’s the World Series," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore says

Sizemore will have to show what he can do with the worst team in baseball

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

Interim manager Grady Sizemore of the White Sox smiles from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 12, 2024 in Chicago.

Matt Dirksen/Getty

Share

Grady Sizemore was 0-2 going into the White Sox’ game against the Yankees Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it seems hardly fair judging an interim manager’s performance on the play of this White Sox team that he’s running, a deplorable 28-91 going in.

That said, players have liked Sizemore’s presence from the get-go in his first season as a coach on fired manager Pedro Grifol’s staff.

They like that he’s a former player who is just himself around them. Quiet, but locked in at gametime, oozing positive energy.

“No panic, no worry,” one player said.

Quietly, momentum is already building in the clubhouse around Sizemore, hoping he makes a good enough impression with general manager Chris Getz to build a serious candidacy for the job when Getz hires someone permanently after the season, even though Getz has said he’ll look outside the organization.

Sizemore is going all-in regardless.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever manage again, so I’m going to manage like it’s the World Series,” he said Monday. “I don’t really care about anything else. I just care about the guys and having fun and putting them in a position where they’re competing and having fun and playing good baseball.”

Getz didn’t slam the door on anything, and it’s possible he lowered such expectations to take some pressure off Sizemore, who is managing for the first time. He might want Skip Schumaker, who is leaving the Marlins, but will Schumaker want the Sox, who won’t have the most attractive job out there to offer.

In any case, “a fresh start was needed,” said Gavin Sheets, echoing a near unanimous feeling around the team.

As a former player who made three All-Star Games and toughed out two seasons of 162 games, Sizemore brings that ex-player respect in the clubhouse that Grifol, who never played in the majors, couldn’t.

“You automatically have respect for a guy like that,” Sheets said. “He deserves it and he gains it immediately.

“He also understands being in our shoes and he knows how hard this game is,” Sheets said. “Having that voice in the dugout, getting positive reinforcement after at-bats, that’s a different side of it, too.”

Sizemore didn’t like talking to media as a player, but you wouldn’t know it now as he finds his way around two sessions a day. He wants to keep the clubhouse fun and relaxed and have everyone locked in at gametime, and he seems more relaxed in front of microphones each day.

But managing isn’t easy, he has already learned.

“It was all hard. There’s nothing about this game that’s easy,” Sizeomore said. “You’re running all these scenarios. The hardest part was you have a plan in place and it never goes according to plan, so you’re always making adjustments and trying not to second guess things. I don’t look back at that game and think about anything but how fun it was [in 7-6 and 3-1 losses to the Cubs]. That whole weekend, it was just wild. Now we’ve got the Yankees here, and I get to go toe to toe with the Yankees. I’m trying to have fun with it.”

Because this could be it for his managing career.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “Guys are in this career their whole lives, and maybe you never even get an interview or maybe you never get that job. So I don’t know where I’ll be. I didn’t walk in here this year ever thinking this was a possibility.”

He hopes it keeps going.

“Of course I do,” Sizemore said. “But nothing’s guaranteed. So I feel like I’ve got something good and hold onto it right now and play it like it’s my last opportunity.

“I hope I am [here] next season [in some capacity]. I hope there’s a spot for me. I do love it here. I feel like I’ve had nothing but praise and support since I’ve been here from Day 1, and it’s made me feel welcome. Now I want to give back and put a good product out there for everybody.”

Share
Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Brawling fans carry Cubs-White Sox rivalry to stands
White Sox' Andrew Benintendi: 'It’s good to see these last few weeks that it’s coming together'
White Sox competitive in loss to Cubs, but they have to turn that into winning
Grady Sizemore ready to 'embrace the role' as Sox' interim manager
Cubs beat White Sox 3-1 to sweep crosstown showdown
With 21-game losing streak and Pedro Grifol in rearview mirror, attention on White Sox returns to '62 Mets
The Latest
Cubs and White Sox fans brawl at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday Aug. 10, 2024.
MLB
Brawling fans carry Cubs-White Sox rivalry to stands
Chicago Police told TMZ no arrests were made.
By Sun-Times staff
 
DSC_6800-Flamingo Chicks.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Pretty in gray? Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes four baby flamingos
Starting August 19 the chicks will be available for viewing at the Penguin Encounter Room window. The babies have gray feathers now that will turn pink in a few months.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
chicago muslims
DNC 2024
Gaza should be on DNC agenda, Chicago Muslim leaders say
The leaders called for less talk and more action about drawing the war in Gaza to a close — a war that’s killed tens of thousands in Gaza. And while some of them are more hopeful that Vice President Kamala Harris may be more forceful in pressing for a ceasefire, they are waiting to see actual action.
By David Struett
 
Chief Larry Snelling speaks at City Hall on Aug. 14, 2023, after Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Snelling as his pick to be Chicago Police Department superintendent.
DNC 2024
Tough talk — top Chicago cop warns DNC demonstrators: 'We’re not going to allow you to riot’
Supt. Larry Snelling’s tough talk comes amid concerns over how officers will manage protests and potentially respond to the type of chaos that marred the 1968 Democratic convention and swept through Chicago in the summer of 2020.
By Tom Schuba  and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon celebrates the Sky score during the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces game at the Wintrust Arena, Thursday, June 27, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What to watch for from the Sky in the second half of the WNBA season
Fending off challengers for the No. 8 playoff spot over the next five weeks could take everything the Sky have.
By Annie Costabile
 