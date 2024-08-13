Andrew Vaughn surived first two months only way he knew how: Keep grinding

The struggle was real.

No one wants to deal with what first baseman Andrew Vaughn dealt with, falling short of expectations and slumping offensively for a team that got off to a 3-22 start and stayed at the bottom of the baseball world.

Vaughn, a No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019 who set career highs in almost every offensive category in 2023, batted .199 through the first two months of an awful season. -- for him and the White Sox.

“No one wants to struggle and it was tough for him early,” interim manager Grady Sizemore said before the White Sox’ game against the Yankees Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “To see him keep his head up and not let it get to him ... He came to the park every day with the same attitude and work ethic, never stopped grinding and putting the work in and now it’s paying off.”

Vaughn, who had four hits against the Yankees Monday, had hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games, batting .294 with three homers and seven doubles during that stretch to raise his hitting line to a more respectable .243/.296/.406. Since May 29, Vaughn was batting .284/.331/.495 with 10 homers, 16 doubles and 33 RBI.

“The first two months was really a grind,” Vaughn said.

“There’s a lot of stuff to learn from all of this. It’s definitely a mental and physical grind. In this game you play 162 games, so there will be another one tomorrow and that has to be the mindset – attack today, do the best work you can, figure out what you need to do as a group and individual to perform that night.”

Vaughn attacked the slump the only way he knew how: Get in the cage, get to work, fine tune, and fine tune some more.

“And that’s been working,” he said. “Getting my body in a good position to explode from. Not a bunch of extra movement. Just simplify.”

Vaughn “looks a little more on his legs,” Sizemore said. “He’s in a better position to start. That’s helping him see more pitches and giving him more room for error. And he’s having good at-bats.”

The numbers aren’t where he wants them to be but Vaughn entered Tuesday leading the Sox with 101 hits, 26 doubles, 52 RBI, 44 runs and 109 games played.

“He’s just a grinder,” Sizemore said. “The guy has been working hard all year. The guy doesn’t complain, he doesn’t say much, he just goes about his business. To have that tough a start and get back to where he is now shows how tough he is and how hard a worker he is. He has played through injuries and done everything we’ve asked.”

Vaughn, 26, got married in 2022 and going home to a supportive wife of almost two years, Lexi, provides balance away from work and has helped with the mental side of his profession, Vaughn said.

“She’s been the best. Always positive, always has my back,” Vaughn said. “It’s good to have a person like that in your life. And of course the dog, too.”

With 42 games to play, Vaughn wants to finish strong and set a tone for himself and the Sox (29-91) going into spring training next year. That’s all there is to salvage from a season headed toward the major league record of 120 losses.

“It’s always a work in progress and there are always things to fine tune,” Vaughn said, but right now I’m in a good place, putting good swings on the ball and hitting the ball hard.

“You’re facing the best pitchers in the world and you have to learn how to attack them, come up with a good plan and execute it.”